A court in Delhi on Wednesday sent Congress leader P Chidambaram to judicial custody till November 13 in connection with the INX Media case, ANI reported. The court also rejected the Enforcement Directorate’s application seeking custody of the Congress leader for one more day.

Earlier in the day, Chidambaram moved the Delhi High Court seeking interim bail in the INX Media case on health grounds, PTI reported. Chidambaram was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Monday evening after he complained of a stomach ache. He was discharged soon after being treated for some gastrointestinal complications, and taken back to the Enforcement Directorate office.

On Wednesday, advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, mentioned the plea before a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar, and sought an urgent hearing. However, the court posted the matter for hearing by the appropriate bench on Thursday.

Chidambaram will be produced before a trial court on Wednesday, after his custody with the Enforcement Directorate is over.

Last week, Chidambaram had filed a bail plea in the Delhi High Court in the case filed by Enforcement Directorate. This came a day after the Supreme Court granted the 74-year-old former minister bail in the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Chidambaram told the High Court that his health was fragile and he had already suffered two bouts of illness in jail. The petition said he had lost five kilograms during his two months in jail. “It is submitted that with the onset of cold weather and the incidents of dengue etc, the petitioner’s health is likely to become more vulnerable.”

The case

The Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering case in May 2017 against P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram, INX Media, and its owners Indrani and Peter Mukerjea.

The CBI has alleged that there were irregularities in the foreign direct investment clearance granted to INX Media by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board in 2007. Chidambaram was the finance minister at the time. The agency has submitted purported emails between INX Media and a company belonging to Karti Chidambaram, claiming that these emails will “prove offences committed”.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.