The big news: J&K to become two Union Territories from midnight, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP will form a government with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, and a cow smuggling case against Pehlu Khan was quashed.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Jammu and Kashmir to be bifurcated into two Union territories from midnight: National Conference and Communist leaders urged the Centre to maintain its statehood.
- Devendra Fadnavis says ‘will form government with Shiv Sena soon’ in Maharashtra: Fadnavis was elected the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state legislature party for a second term in the post and Ajit Pawar was elected NCP legislature party leader.
- Rajasthan HC quashes cow smuggling FIR against dairy farmer’s sons in Pehlu Khan case: Khan was also named in the chargesheet but was not formally accused as he was already dead.
- P Chidambaram sent to judicial custody till November 13 in INX Media case: Earlier in the day, the Congress leader moved the Delhi High Court seeking interim bail on health grounds.
- Allowing European MPs to visit Kashmir was ‘gravest sin’ by Modi government, says Congress: Shiv Sena also questioned Centre’s decision to allow delegation of EU MPs to visit Kashmir. Meanwhile, the MEPs said Kashmir is India’s internal matter, and they stand by New Delhi in fight against terrorism. One delegation member said India should allow its Opposition leaders to visit J&K too, and a Spanish politician said ‘some people were kept away from us’ during the Kashmir visit.
- There was malware in computer at Kudankulam plant, confirms Nuclear Power Corporation: This came a day after NPCIL rejected reports that its Russian-built reactors in Tamil Nadu had suffered a cyber attack.
- Delhi air quality deteriorates to ‘severe’ category as stubble burning picks up in Haryana, Punjab: The haze in the city can be attributed to stubble burning, whose share in Delhi’s pollution rose to the season’s highest of 35% on Wednesday, SAFAR said.
- Congress announces nationwide protests over economic slowdown from November 5 to 15: Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani said the economic slowdown was temporary, and that the Centre’s reform measures will help reverse the trend.
- By 2050, Mumbai and other major coastal cities may be wiped out by rising sea, say researchers: A paper published in ‘Nature’ estimated that rising sea levels could affect three times more people than current projections.
- Two separatists set up Manipur’s ‘government in exile’ in UK in the name of King Leishemba Sanajaoba: Yamben Biren and Narengbam Samarjit claimed to have been granted political asylum in the United Kingdom in August.
Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.