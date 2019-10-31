The big news: Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh come into existence, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: CJI-designate SA Bobde refused to comment on the UN’s Kashmir remark, and a cow smuggling case against Pehlu Khan was quashed.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Jammu and Kashmir bifurcated into two Union territories at midnight: National Conference and Communist leaders urged the Centre to maintain its statehood.
- Chief justice-designate refuses to comment on UN remark that SC is slow to deal with Kashmir pleas: SA Bobde, the next chief justice of India, called the Ayodhya case ‘one of the most important in the world’.
- Rajasthan HC quashes cow smuggling FIR against dairy farmer’s sons in Pehlu Khan case: Khan was also named in the chargesheet but was not formally accused as he was already dead.
- Chidambaram taunts Centre, says MEPs who visited Kashmir may attend Indian Parliament next: The Congress and Shiv Sena questioned the Centre’s decision to allow delegation of EU MPs to visit Kashmir. Meanwhile, the MEPs said Kashmir is India’s internal matter, and they stand by New Delhi in fight against terrorism. One delegation member said India should allow its Opposition leaders to visit J&K too, and a Spanish politician said ‘some people were kept away from us’ during the Kashmir visit.
- Devendra Fadnavis says ‘will form government with Shiv Sena soon’ in Maharashtra: Fadnavis was elected the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state legislature party for a second term in the post and Ajit Pawar was elected NCP legislature party leader.
- Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya should be accepted wholeheartedly by everyone, says RSS: The organisation added that everybody should ensure that communal harmony is maintained after the judgement is out.
- Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) pushes for ‘proportionate representation’ in Union Cabinet: This came five months after the Bihar party opted to stay out of the Cabinet following the BJP’s decision to allot them only one ministerial berth.
- Punjab CM hits back after Kejriwal blames pollution on stubble burning: Delhi air quality deteriorated to ‘severe’ category as stubble burning picked up in Haryana, Punjab. The haze in the city can be attributed to stubble burning, whose share in Delhi’s pollution rose to the season’s highest of 35% on Wednesday, SAFAR said.
- There was malware in computer at Kudankulam plant, confirms Nuclear Power Corporation: The DMK sought a central inquiry in the matter.
- Congress announces nationwide protests over economic slowdown from November 5 to 15: Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani said the economic slowdown was temporary, and that the Centre’s reform measures will help reverse the trend.