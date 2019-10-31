Top news: Amit Shah hails Modi for closing ‘gateways to terrorism’ by scrapping J&K’s special status
Delhi: ‘Run for Unity’ flagged off amidst smoky haze, air quality ‘very poor’
A smoky haze continued to envelop Delhi and nearby cities for the third straight day on Thursday, even as the air quality index showed signs of slight improvement. The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, or SAFAR, recorded an overall index of 392 at 10.45 am, which lies in the “very poor” category.
Twitter bans political advertisements, says it is not about free expression but ‘paying for reach’
Social media giant Twitter on Wednesday announced a global ban on political advertising on its platform, saying the reach of such messages “should be earned, not bought”. This came days after its rival Facebook ruled out such a ban.
CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta dies at 83
Veteran Communist Party of India leader Gurudas Dasgupta died in Kolkata on Thursday. He was 83 years old, PTI reported. Dasgupta had lung cancer. Dasgupta, a well-known Left leader, became an MP for the first time after being elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1985. The politician was elected to the 14th Lok Sabha in 2004 from the Panskura seat in West Bengal, and again in 2009 from the Ghatal constituency in the state.
PM Modi closed gateway of terror by revoking J&K special status, says Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said articles 370 and 35A – that were hollowed out on August 5 to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status – were the gateway of terrorism in the country and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for closing it.
Radha Krishna Mathur sworn in as first lieutenant governor of the Union territory of Ladakh
Radha Krishna Mathur was sworn in as the first lieutenant governor of the Union territory of Ladakh on Thursday morning, PTI reported. The oath was administered by Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Geeta Mittal at an event in Leh.
Israeli spyware used to spy on Indian journalists and activists, confirms WhatsApp
Messaging platform WhatsApp has revealed that Indian journalists and human rights activists were targets of surveillance through the use of Israeli spyware Pegasus. The revelation came after WhatsApp filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Israeli cyber intelligence company NSO Group, which allegedly developed the spyware.
Kudankulam plant cyber attack: DMK chief calls for an inquiry, asks officials to explain breach
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Wednesday demanded a central investigation into a cyber attack at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu last month. The government-run Nuclear Power Corporation of India had admitted earlier in the day to the presence of malware in one of the computers of the plant, but claimed that none of the systems were affected due to the attack.
Chidambaram taunts Centre, says MEPs who visited Kashmir may attend Indian Parliament next
Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday took a dig at the Centre for allowing a team of European Union legislators to visit Jammu and Kashmir. An unofficial delegation of 23 European Union parliamentarians visited the state this week for a two-day trip.
