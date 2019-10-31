The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences to set up a medical board to give an opinion on the health of Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is in Tihar jail in connection with the INX Media case, PTI reported. The former Union finance minister had on Wednesday moved the High Court seeking interim bail in the case on health grounds.

The court said the AIIMS board should sit on Thursday and submit a report by Friday, when the matter will be heard next. The High Court said the board should have Hyderabad-based gastroenterologist Nageshwar Reddy on it. Reddy is Chidambaram’s family doctor, according to ANI.

Chidambaram is suffering from Crohn’s disease. He was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Monday evening after he complained of a stomach ache. He was discharged soon after being treated for some gastrointestinal complications, and taken back to the Enforcement Directorate office.

A court in Delhi on Wednesday sent Chidambaram to judicial custody till November 13 in the INX Media case. The court also rejected the Enforcement Directorate’s application seeking custody of the Congress leader for one more day. The court asked authorities in Tihar jail, where Chidambaram is lodged, to provide him medicines, a western toilet, security and separate cell. It also allowed him to have home-cooked food due to his medical condition.

Chidambaram has been in the Enforcement Directorate’s custody since October 17. The 74-year-old former Union finance minister had first been arrested in August by the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is also conducting inquiries in the case. He was sent to Tihar jail on September 5.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.