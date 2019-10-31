The big news: Government asks WhatsApp to explain privacy breach, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Centre said EU MPs Kashmir trip was a ‘familiarisation visit’, and ICJ chief told UN that Pakistan violated Vienna Convention in Jadhav’s case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- 15 confirmed cases of activists, lawyers, scholars targeted in India in WhatsApp spyware breach: The IT ministry asked WhatsApp for a response, and the government expressed concern about the snoop. Meanwhile, the Congress alleged that the Modi government was ‘caught snooping’ and urged the Supreme Court to take action. The NGO Internet Freedom Foundation has called the WhatsApp security breach ‘scary’, and has questioned the government.
- EU MPs’ Kashmir trip was ‘familiarisation visit’, not meant to internationalise matter, says Centre: P Chidambaram took a dig at the Centre, saying the MEPs who visited Kashmir may attend Indian Parliament next.
- In Kulbhushan Jadhav case, ‘Pakistan violated Vienna Convention, remedies are due,’ ICJ chief tells UN: The International Court of Justice President told the UN that Pakistan was obliged to fully grant India consular access to the former Indian Navy officer.
- ‘Won’t talk about government formation’ in Maharashtra, says Aaditya Thackeray after meeting governor: The Shiv Sena leader said party chief Uddhav Thackeray’s word will be the final one.
- Breakthrough in Naga peace talks as NSCN(IM) and government reach an agreement: NSCN(IM), the largest Naga armed group, has conceded to a peace accord without a separate Naga constitution and with a ‘conditional’ flag.
- At least 74 people killed in Pakistan after three coaches of a train catch fire in Rahim Yar Khan: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid said the fire broke out on Tezgam Express while passengers were preparing breakfast.
- GC Murmu, RK Mathur sworn in as first lieutenant governors of J&K and Ladakh Union Territories: Amit Shah said PM Modi closed gateway of terror by revoking J&K special status, and Modi in Gujarat said ‘artificial wall separating J&K from rest of India has been pulled down’.
- Raghuram Rajan hits back at Centre, says most of his time as RBI chief was under BJP-led government: The former RBI governor said in an interview that India needed another generation of economic reforms.
- US releases video, photos of special forces raid on Syrian compound in ISIS chief Baghdadi’s death: Meanwhile, Acting Director of the National Counterterrorism Center Russ Travers said that the Islamic State group will soon have a new chief.
- Twitter bans political advertisements, says it is not about free expression but ‘paying for reach’: The company’s Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said such messages ‘should be earned, not bought’.
