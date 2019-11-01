The big news: At least 17 people targeted by WhatsApp spyware in India, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The output of eight core sectors declined by 5.2% in September, and the Centre said EU MPs’ Kashmir trip was a ‘familiarisation visit’.
A look at the headlines right now:
- 17 confirmed cases of activists, lawyers, scholars targeted in India in WhatsApp spyware breach: The IT ministry asked WhatsApp for a response, and the government expressed concern about the snoop. Meanwhile, the Congress alleged that the Modi government was ‘caught snooping’ and lawyer Prashant Bhushan planned to approach the Supreme Court. The NGO Internet Freedom Foundation has called the WhatsApp security breach ‘scary’, and has questioned the government.
- Output of eight core industries contracts 5.2% in September, the lowest growth in 14 years: An economist at Ratings and Research said that this clearly indicated the severity of the ongoing industrial slowdown.
- EU MPs’ Kashmir trip was ‘familiarisation visit’, not meant to internationalise matter, says Centre: P Chidambaram took a dig at the Centre, saying the MEPs who visited Kashmir may attend Indian Parliament next.
- US lawmakers formalise Donald Trump impeachment inquiry in a historic vote: The president called it ‘the greatest witch hunt in American history’.
- Rising intolerance, violence are antitheses of India’s democratic foundations, says Sonia Gandhi: The Congress leader also accused the Centre of ‘final assault’ on RTI Act, a week after amendments came into force.
- Raghuram Rajan hits back at Centre, says most of his time as RBI chief was under BJP-led government: The former RBI governor said in an interview that India needed another generation of economic reforms.
- Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar amid tussle with BJP: Aaditya Thackeray met the Maharashtra governor earlier in the day but said he ‘won’t talk about government formation’.
- Home ministry says Naga talks settlement has not been finalised, issues clarification: But Scroll.in has learnt that the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah) has agreed to sign a peace accord without a separate Naga constitution and with a “conditional flag” that can only be allowed for non-governmental purposes.
- Islamic State confirms death of founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, names new leader: The group released an audio recording that contained a warning to the United States. Earlier in the day, the US released video and photos of the special forces raid on Syrian compound in ISIS chief Baghdadi’s death.
- At least 74 people killed in Pakistan after three coaches of a train catch fire in Rahim Yar Khan: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid said the fire broke out on Tezgam Express while passengers were preparing breakfast.