An unattended bag found at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport in the early hours of Friday was suspected of containing RDX explosives, an unidentified Central Industrial Security Force official told Hindustan Times.

A CISF trooper found the black-coloured trolley bag in the arrival area of the airport’s Terminal 3 around 1 am. “Immediately, EVD check of the same was carried out and found positive signal of RDX inside the bag,” said the officer. “The baggage was also checked by dog guide, which also gave positive signal for explosive.”

Authorities cordoned off the area and passengers were asked to steer clear of the zone as the bag was moved to a cooling pit with the help of the threat containment vehicle. Following this, the CISF personnel carried out a thorough search of the arrival bay.

“Information is preliminary,” CISF Special Director General MA Ganapathy told India Today. “There has been detection but no confirmation on RDX till forensic tests are complete.”

CISF deputy inspector general of police and Chief Public Relations Officer Anil Pandey said even though the bag was suspected to contain RDX, there was no confirmation. “Since there is suspicion, we are taking all precautions,” he told ANI. “There is no confirmation until [the] bag is opened and corroborated with physical checking.”

After the bag was discovered, vehicular and passenger movements were stopped, officials told The Times of India. It was finally restored again at 3.30 am. According to the standard process, the bag will remain in the cooling pit for the next 24 hours and checks will be done after that.

