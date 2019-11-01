India and Germany on Friday signed five joint declarations of intent after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, PTI reported. Merkel is on a two-day visit to India.

Modi said the two countries had “vowed to build a ‘new India’ by 2022” and added that the expertise of technological and economic powerhouses such as Germany would be useful to achieve that.

“Our relations are based on democracy and rule of law, that is why we share same views on major issues of the world,” Modi said. “We will strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation to fight terrorism.” The prime minister said India was grateful to Germany for supporting its efforts to enter export control regimes. “Both countries will continue efforts and cooperation to reform United Nations, UN Security Council and international order,” he added.

The two leaders, who met for the fifth time this year, discussed a range of bilateral matters and signed 11 agreements in fields such as space, civil aviation, maritime technology, medicine and education, NDTV reported. The two countries also signed sign five joint declarations of intent.

“Twenty thousand Indian nationals are studying in Germany,” Merkel said, according to ANI. “We would like to see even more. When it comes to vocational training, we want to have exchange of teachers too. We intend to work very closely on sustainable development and climate protection.”

Merkel, who has a packed schedule, began her day with a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where Modi greeted her. She then went to Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

“I would like to thank the prime minister for the very warm and gracious welcome with which we have been received here,” the chancellor said ahead of the meeting at Hyderabad House. “This is my fourth visit to India and I look forward to the very interesting programme.”

Merkel will meet President Ram Nath Kovind in the evening and will later hold another round of talks with the prime minister at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence.