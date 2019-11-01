A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Public health emergency declared in Delhi as air quality worsens, schools to be shut till Tuesday: Arvind Kejriwal said ‘Delhi has turned into a gas chamber’, and cab companies won’t levy surge pricing during odd-even scheme from Monday.
  2. Jharkhand Assembly polls to be held in five phases from November 30, results on December 23: The term of the 81-member Assembly ends on January 5 next year.
  3. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut claims Maharashtra will have a CM from his party: The Shiv Sena leader claimed that if his party wishes so, it can get enough numbers to form the government in Maharashtra.
  4. ‘Gross violation of human rights,’ says Priyanka Gandhi as she hits out at BJP on WhatsApp spyware row: Ex-minister Praful Patel, 40 others were targeted, said a report, and Prashant Bhushan to file plea in Supreme Court seeking inquiry.
  5. P Chidambaram is fine, says AIIMS doctors’ board; Delhi HC dismisses bail plea in INX Media case: The medical board, however, recommended that the senior Congress leader be provided with mineral water and food from home.
  6. GST collection rises 3.8% in October but remains below Rs 1 lakh crore for third straight month: The revenue collected in October was 5.3% lower than that in the same month last year.
  7. Protests in Kargil against formation of Ladakh Union Territory, people said ‘totally against this decision’: Pakistan criticised splitting of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.
  8. Germany’s expertise will be useful for building ‘New India’, says PM after meeting Chancellor Merkel: The two leaders, who met for the fifth time this year, discussed a range of bilateral matters and signed 17 pacts in fields such as space and civil aviation.
  9. Imran Khan declares two-day fee waiver for Sikh pilgrims from India using Kartarpur Corridor: The pilgrims will not be charged a service fee on the day of the project’s inauguration and Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary.
  10. Eggs in midday meal may turn children into cannibals, claims Madhya Pradesh BJP leader: Gopal Bhargava claimed that ‘our culture’ forbade non-vegetarianism, and that no one can be forced to eat eggs.

