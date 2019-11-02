A look at the headlines right now:

WhatsApp says it alerted Centre of privacy breach in May, government refutes it: The Facebook-owned company claimed it had ‘notified relevant Indian and international government authorities’ months ago. Situation in Kashmir is ‘not sustainable’, says German Chancellor Angela Merkel on India visit: Meanwhile, journalists who covered the protests in Srinagar alleged that they were beaten up by police. Public health emergency declared in Delhi as air quality worsens, schools to be shut till Tuesday:Arvind Kejriwal said ‘Delhi has turned into a gas chamber’, and cab companies won’t levy surge pricing during odd-even scheme from Monday. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut claims Maharashtra will have a CM from his party: The Shiv Sena leader claimed that if his party wishes so, it can get enough numbers to form the government in Maharashtra. Bringing back Bengal labourers from Kashmir, says Mamata Banerjee after six die in Kulgam attack: The chief minister said 131 workers are being brought back from Jammu and Kashmir. GST collection rises 3.8% in October but remains below Rs 1 lakh crore for third straight month: The revenue collected in October was 5.3% lower than that in the same month last year. Madhya Pradesh government prohibits police officials from taking leave from Friday ahead of Ayodhya verdict: The Congress government said the decision was taken due to the upcoming Ayodhya judgement and the festivals of Milad-ul-Nabi and Guru Nanak Jayanti. Cyclone Maha likely to bring rain to parts of Maharashtra and Goa, says IMD: Pune district is on a thunder and lightning alert till Saturday. Jharkhand Assembly polls to be held in five phases from November 30, results on December 23: The term of the 81-member Assembly ends on January 5 next year. Violent hate speech targeting minorities on Facebook viewed over 54 lakh times, says NGO: The NGO, Avaaz, said that Bengali Muslims in Assam have been called ‘criminals’, ‘rapists’, ‘terrorists’, ‘pigs’ and ‘dogs’ on Facebook.