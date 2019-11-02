The big news: WhatsApp claims it told Centre about privacy breach, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The German chancellor said the situation in Kashmir was unsustainable, and a health emergency was declared in Delhi over air pollution.
A look at the headlines right now:
- WhatsApp says it alerted Centre of privacy breach in May, government refutes it: The Facebook-owned company claimed it had ‘notified relevant Indian and international government authorities’ months ago.
- Situation in Kashmir is ‘not sustainable’, says German Chancellor Angela Merkel on India visit: Meanwhile, journalists who covered the protests in Srinagar alleged that they were beaten up by police.
- Public health emergency declared in Delhi as air quality worsens, schools to be shut till Tuesday:Arvind Kejriwal said ‘Delhi has turned into a gas chamber’, and cab companies won’t levy surge pricing during odd-even scheme from Monday.
- Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut claims Maharashtra will have a CM from his party: The Shiv Sena leader claimed that if his party wishes so, it can get enough numbers to form the government in Maharashtra.
- Bringing back Bengal labourers from Kashmir, says Mamata Banerjee after six die in Kulgam attack: The chief minister said 131 workers are being brought back from Jammu and Kashmir.
- GST collection rises 3.8% in October but remains below Rs 1 lakh crore for third straight month: The revenue collected in October was 5.3% lower than that in the same month last year.
- Madhya Pradesh government prohibits police officials from taking leave from Friday ahead of Ayodhya verdict: The Congress government said the decision was taken due to the upcoming Ayodhya judgement and the festivals of Milad-ul-Nabi and Guru Nanak Jayanti.
- Cyclone Maha likely to bring rain to parts of Maharashtra and Goa, says IMD: Pune district is on a thunder and lightning alert till Saturday.
- Jharkhand Assembly polls to be held in five phases from November 30, results on December 23: The term of the 81-member Assembly ends on January 5 next year.
- Violent hate speech targeting minorities on Facebook viewed over 54 lakh times, says NGO: The NGO, Avaaz, said that Bengali Muslims in Assam have been called ‘criminals’, ‘rapists’, ‘terrorists’, ‘pigs’ and ‘dogs’ on Facebook.