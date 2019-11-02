At least two lawyers were injured on Saturday afternoon during a fight between police personnel and advocates at the Tis Hazari Court. Visuals from the spot showed a police vehicle on fire.

A police officer shot at a lawyer during an argument involving a parking dispute, The Times of India reported. Lawyers then reportedly retaliated by setting a police vehicle on fire. The lawyers also blocked traffic in the area in protest. The Delhi Traffic Police also warned Twitter users that traffic in the area was affected due to a demonstration. The injured lawyers were admitted to St Stephen’s Hospital in Delhi.

Tis Hazari Bar Association office bearer Jai Biswal said the quarrel began after a police vehicle hit a lawyer while he was entering the court, ANI reported. Biswal alleged that the six police personnel beat up the lawyer when he questioned this. After witnesses called the police, a local team went to the spot but were not allowed to enter. “We informed the High Court, a team was sent there along with 6 judges but even they were not allowed to go in,” Biswal said. “When they started leaving, cops fired bullets.”

Clash broke out between lawyers and @DelhiPolice at Tis Hazari court. There's a complete chaos in court premises. Lawyers set ablaze vehicles including police vans. @DcpNorthDelhi @LtGovDelhi @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/x7P5WX1FRY — Rizwan Arif (@arifriz) November 2, 2019

Delhi: A scuffle has broken out between Delhi Police and lawyers at Tis Hazari court. One lawyer injured and admitted to hospital. A vehicle has been set ablaze at the premises. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/8wrvNXuLLT — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2019

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said he was “really disturbed” by the incident. “Since my sources tell me that a lawyer was shot, anger within legal fraternity is justified but not violence,” he wrote on Twitter. “Let’s hope the legal recourse is taken.”