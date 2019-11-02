Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India had eliminated a big reason for terrorism and separatism, in apparent reference to the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and the reorganisation of the state.

“You are aware that India has decided to eliminate one of the root causes of terrorism and separatism,” Modi said while addressing the Indian diaspora in Thailand, PTI reported. “When a decision is right, its echo is heard across the globe.” He said that his government was trying to do things that were earlier thought impossible.

He was speaking in Bangkok’s Nimibutr Stadium at the ‘Sawasdee PM Modi’ event. Sawasdee is the Thai word used for greetings. The prime minister in Thailand on a three-day visit to attend the 16th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit, the 14th East Asia Summit, and the third Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Summit. Modi and Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will co-chair the ASEAN-India summit on Sunday.

When Modi referred to Article 370 during his address to the diaspora, he received a standing ovation, reports said. “This standing ovation from you is for the Parliament of India,” Modi said in response, according to the Hindustan Times.

#WATCH Thailand: People attending #SawasdeePMModi event in Bangkok, give standing ovation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he speaks about abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/B4izex8EkI — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2019

#WATCH Thailand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recites a poem by Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar while he speaks about the Thai translation of Tamil classic 'Tirukkural' which he released at the #SawasdeePMModi event, in Bangkok. pic.twitter.com/KH4I7IZENd — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2019

India had on August 5 rescinded the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution, paving the way for the creation of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. These came into existence on October 31.

Modi also referred to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections held in April and May this year. “India is the world’s biggest democracy, and in this year’s elections, our people blessed me even more than last time,” he said, while listing his government’s projects. He attributed the voter turnout during the elections to his government’s achievements.

He also praised the “deep friendly and historical relationship” between Thailand and India, and added that his government wanted to connect North East India to Thailand. “We want to develop it as the gateway for South East Asia,” Modi said.

“Once the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway is opened, there will be seamless connectivity between both our countries,” he added. “I am glad that all of you will have a chance to be part of this story.”

हमने हाल ही में फैसला लिया है कि ओसीआई कार्ड holders भी New Pension scheme में एनरोल कर सकते हैं।हमारी Embassies आपसे जुड़े मुद्दों को सुलझाने में अब अधिक Proactive हैं और 24 घंटे Available हैं।: PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/V7ntacAGEu — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 2, 2019

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.