Two children were killed in a stampede during “Chhath puja”, an offering to the sun god, on Saturday in Bihar’s Aurangabad district, NDTV reported. The incident happened near the Sun temple in Deo area of the district where a large number of devotees had gathered to pray to the setting sun.

According to police, the incident happened when devotees were returning after their prayers. A few other devotees have also reportedly sustained injuries.

The deceased children have been identified as a six-year-old boy from Patna and an 18-month-old girl from Bhojpur district.

District Magistrate Rahul Ranjan Mahiwal and Superintendent of Police Deepak Barnwal met the family of the children and promised that an ex gratia amount would be given to them.

Bihar: Two dead after a stampede broke out during #chhathpuja at a ghat in Aurangabad yesterday pic.twitter.com/EmDjkvhRrR — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2019

