The big news: Delhi chokes as pollution levels touch ‘severe plus’, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: WhatsApp in September told the Centre about 121 Indians targeted by hack, and Sanjay Raut said talks with BJP be will only be for CM’s post.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Schools in Noida, Greater Noida closed till Tuesday; flights delayed in Delhi: Ten air monitoring stations in the NCR recorded air quality in the ‘severe plus emergency’ category on Sunday. Meanwhile, Centre, Arvind Kejriwal continued the blame game over rising pollution.
- WhatsApp sent second alert to Centre in September saying that 121 Indians were targeted, said reports: In response to the Centre’s notice, Facebook-owned WhatsApp attached a vulnerability note filed in May and a letter sent in September about the privacy breach.
- ‘Talks with BJP will only be for CMs post,’ says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut amid impasse in Maharashtra government formation: He dared the saffron party to impose President’s rule in Maharashtra, and said they will also lose the trust vote.
- ‘Best time to invest in India, undergoing transformative changes,’ says PM Modi in Bangkok: Modi spoke about initiatives taken to reform India’s tax regime and said his government is going to start face-less tax assessment.
- Congress questions rise in income of Jay Shah’s company, alleges he delayed filings till after polls: A report in ‘The Caravan’ said the total income of Shah’s firm rose to Rs 119.61 crore in 2019 from Rs 79.60 lakh in 2014.
- Sonia Gandhi calls WhatsApp snooping ‘shameful’, BJP points to surveillance under UPA: Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged her phone was tapped by the government.
- Two children killed in Bihar stampede during ‘Chhath puja’ in Aurangabad district: The incident took place near the Sun temple in Deo area of the district where a large number of devotees had gathered to pray to the setting sun.
- Reliance Communications withdraws $1.1 billion defamation case against Financial Times: The firm had filed a case against two reporters of the international daily for their articles on the difficulties faced by Anil Ambani’s businesses.
- India’s unemployment rate rose to 3-year high of 8.48% in October, says CMIE: While urban unemployment stood at 8.89% in October, the figure for rural unemployment was 8.28%.
- Centre releases new map of India showing Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh: The new map includes areas that were earlier under Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Meanwhile, the UN Security Council president said the body will not discuss Kashmir matter this month.