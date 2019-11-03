A look at the headlines right now:

Schools in Noida, Greater Noida closed till Tuesday; flights delayed in Delhi: Ten air monitoring stations in the NCR recorded air quality in the ‘severe plus emergency’ category on Sunday. Meanwhile, Centre, Arvind Kejriwal continued the blame game over rising pollution. WhatsApp sent second alert to Centre in September saying that 121 Indians were targeted, said reports: In response to the Centre’s notice, Facebook-owned WhatsApp attached a vulnerability note filed in May and a letter sent in September about the privacy breach. ‘Talks with BJP will only be for CMs post,’ says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut amid impasse in Maharashtra government formation: He dared the saffron party to impose President’s rule in Maharashtra, and said they will also lose the trust vote. ‘Best time to invest in India, undergoing transformative changes,’ says PM Modi in Bangkok: Modi spoke about initiatives taken to reform India’s tax regime and said his government is going to start face-less tax assessment. Congress questions rise in income of Jay Shah’s company, alleges he delayed filings till after polls: A report in ‘The Caravan’ said the total income of Shah’s firm rose to Rs 119.61 crore in 2019 from Rs 79.60 lakh in 2014. Sonia Gandhi calls WhatsApp snooping ‘shameful’, BJP points to surveillance under UPA: Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged her phone was tapped by the government. Two children killed in Bihar stampede during ‘Chhath puja’ in Aurangabad district: The incident took place near the Sun temple in Deo area of the district where a large number of devotees had gathered to pray to the setting sun. Reliance Communications withdraws $1.1 billion defamation case against Financial Times: The firm had filed a case against two reporters of the international daily for their articles on the difficulties faced by Anil Ambani’s businesses. India’s unemployment rate rose to 3-year high of 8.48% in October, says CMIE: While urban unemployment stood at 8.89% in October, the figure for rural unemployment was 8.28%. Centre releases new map of India showing Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh: The new map includes areas that were earlier under Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Meanwhile, the UN Security Council president said the body will not discuss Kashmir matter this month.