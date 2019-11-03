The Delhi High Court on Sunday ordered a judicial inquiry into the clash between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari court complex on Saturday, PTI reported. The inquiry will be held by SP Garg, a retired judge of the High Court.

The court was conducting a special hearing by Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar on Sunday after taking suo motu cognisance of the incident. Several police officials and lawyers were injured in a fight that took place on Saturday purportedly over a parking dispute between the two sides at the Tis Hazari court’s premises.

The director of the Central Bureau of Investigation will assist in the judicial inquiry, which the court said should be completed within six weeks, according to Live Law. The court asked the Delhi Police Commissioner to make a record of the statements of all the injured advocates.

The Delhi Police Commissioner was also asked to suspend the accused police officials with immediate effect. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harinder Singh – who ordered the firing – and Special Commissioner of Police Sanjay Singh – who instructed personnel to use batons – were the ones to be transferred till the inquiry is over, according to Bar and Bench.

The top police officer was ordered to finish the internal investigation against the guilty, and submit a report to the court within six weeks.

The court asked the Delhi government to provide the best medical treatment, if possible at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, to those with serious injuries.

Earlier in the day, the court issued notices to the Delhi Police, the Bar Councils of India and Delhi, the Delhi government, and all bar associations in the city in connection with the violence, Bar and Bench reported. A notice was also sent to the Centre, Delhi police commissioner, and the chief secretary, according to PTI.

The Delhi Police’s counsel was lawyer Rahul Mehra, while the Delhi High Court Bar Association was represented by senior lawyer Mohit Mathur.

Earlier on Sunday, the Bar Council of India wrote to the High Court, seeking a directive to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor and other authorities to file an FIR against the police under provisions such as Section 307 [attempt to murder] of the Indian Penal Code, and the Arms Act.

The letter also sought the immediate arrest of responsible police officers and asked for a judicial inquiry by a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge, according to Bar and Bench.

The Delhi Police in a statement said that 20 police officials, including an additional deputy commissioner of police, and two station house officers were injured. A fire damaged 12 private two-wheelers, one quick response team police vehicle, and eight jail vans outside the lock-up.

The police statement added that complaints received from both the sides were registered, and a Special Investigation Team of the crime branch would look into the cases. They clarified that gunshots were fired in the air for the security of undertrial prisoners and in self-defence after a few lawyers charged towards a police lock-up.

The case of the lawyer being shot was also being investigated with a team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory. His condition was said to be critical but was under control.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.