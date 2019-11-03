The big news: Centre reviews Delhi pollution as air gets more toxic, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Congress said Priyanka Gandhi had also been alerted by WhatsApp on spyware attack, and Shiv Sena and BJP remained locked in their power tussle.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Schools in Noida, Greater Noida closed till Tuesday; flights diverted from Delhi airport: Ten air monitoring stations in the NCR recorded air quality in the ‘severe plus emergency’ category on Sunday. The prime minister’s principal secretary held a meeting, where officials were asked to monitor the situation 24x7.
- Priyanka Gandhi was also alerted by WhatsApp on spyware attack, claims Congress: The party said that it had not received information from any other leader about receiving a similar WhatsApp message yet. Earlier, reports said WhatsApp had sent a second alert to the Centre in September, saying that 121 Indians were targeted with the spyware.
- Amid Maharashtra power tussle, Uddhav Thackeray says outcome soon, Sanjay Raut texts NCP’s Ajit Pawar: Earlier on Sunday, Sanjay Raut had claimed that the Sena would get its chief minister with the support of ‘170 MLAs’.
- On NRC, CJI Ranjan Gogoi says ‘19 lakh or 40 lakh does not matter, it is a base document for future’: Gogoi criticised ‘armchair commentators’ who presented a distorted image of the NRC exercise in Assam.
- ‘Best time to invest in India, undergoing transformative changes,’ says PM Modi in Bangkok: Modi spoke about initiatives taken to reform India’s tax regime and said his government is going to start face-less tax assessment.
- Delhi High Court orders judicial inquiry on Tis Hazari court violence, transfer of police officials: The Delhi Police Commissioner was ordered to finish the internal investigation and submit a report to the court within six weeks.
- Press Council of India questions media gag order by Andhra Pradesh government, seeks state government’s response: The order is meant to deter journalists from ‘tarnishing’ the image of government with ‘false, baseless and defamatory news with malafide interest’.
- Congress questions rise in income of Jay Shah’s company, alleges he delayed filings till after polls: A report in ‘The Caravan’ said the total income of Shah’s firm rose to Rs 119.61 crore in 2019 from Rs 79.60 lakh in 2014.
- Two children killed in Bihar stampede during ‘Chhath puja’ in Aurangabad district: The incident took place near the Sun temple in Deo area of the district where a large number of devotees had gathered to pray to the setting sun.
- Reliance Communications withdraws $1.1 billion defamation case against Financial Times: The firm had filed a case against two reporters of the international daily for their articles on the difficulties faced by Anil Ambani’s businesses.