A look at the headlines right now:

Schools in Noida, Greater Noida closed till Tuesday; flights diverted from Delhi airport: Ten air monitoring stations in the NCR recorded air quality in the ‘severe plus emergency’ category on Sunday. The prime minister’s principal secretary held a meeting, where officials were asked to monitor the situation 24x7. Priyanka Gandhi was also alerted by WhatsApp on spyware attack, claims Congress: The party said that it had not received information from any other leader about receiving a similar WhatsApp message yet. Earlier, reports said WhatsApp had sent a second alert to the Centre in September, saying that 121 Indians were targeted with the spyware. Amid Maharashtra power tussle, Uddhav Thackeray says outcome soon, Sanjay Raut texts NCP’s Ajit Pawar: Earlier on Sunday, Sanjay Raut had claimed that the Sena would get its chief minister with the support of ‘170 MLAs’. On NRC, CJI Ranjan Gogoi says ‘19 lakh or 40 lakh does not matter, it is a base document for future’: Gogoi criticised ‘armchair commentators’ who presented a distorted image of the NRC exercise in Assam. ‘Best time to invest in India, undergoing transformative changes,’ says PM Modi in Bangkok: Modi spoke about initiatives taken to reform India’s tax regime and said his government is going to start face-less tax assessment. Delhi High Court orders judicial inquiry on Tis Hazari court violence, transfer of police officials: The Delhi Police Commissioner was ordered to finish the internal investigation and submit a report to the court within six weeks. Press Council of India questions media gag order by Andhra Pradesh government, seeks state government’s response: The order is meant to deter journalists from ‘tarnishing’ the image of government with ‘false, baseless and defamatory news with malafide interest’. Congress questions rise in income of Jay Shah’s company, alleges he delayed filings till after polls: A report in ‘The Caravan’ said the total income of Shah’s firm rose to Rs 119.61 crore in 2019 from Rs 79.60 lakh in 2014. Two children killed in Bihar stampede during ‘Chhath puja’ in Aurangabad district: The incident took place near the Sun temple in Deo area of the district where a large number of devotees had gathered to pray to the setting sun.

Reliance Communications withdraws $1.1 billion defamation case against Financial Times: The firm had filed a case against two reporters of the international daily for their articles on the difficulties faced by Anil Ambani’s businesses.