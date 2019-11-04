Top news: Air quality in National Capital Region continues to hover in severe-plus category
Pollution levels in the National Capital Region continued to hover around dangerous levels as the odd-even road rationing system began in Delhi on Monday. It is an attempt to reduce traffic on the streets of Delhi, and will be implemented till November 15. The rule may be extended if pollution levels remain high.
Pakistan on Sunday rejected the new political map of India that the Home ministry released recently. The new map showed areas under Pakistan-occupied Kashmir such as Gilgit-Baltistan region in Ladakh, and the remaining part in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.
Sensex continues surge, hits all-time high of 40,435 in early trade
The BSE Sensex hit an all-time high of 40,434.83 points in early trade on Monday as inflows of foreign funds continued and global cues provided a boost to the market. This was higher than the previous intraday high of 40,344.99 points, which the Sensex hit on Thursday.
Karnataka: ‘Will take Yediyurappa’s clip to SC,’ says Congress; CM accuses party of propaganda
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday accused the Congress of “false propaganda” after the party announced protests against his purported “confession” of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s role in mass resignations of MLAs in the state in July. The resignations of 15 MLAs of the ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition had led to the government’s fall, paving the way for Yediyurappa’s BJP to come into power.
J&K: Congress diluted Article 370 around 12 times without controversies, says Pawan Khera
The Congress on Sunday said the party had “diluted Article 370” around 12 times, but had not stirred controversy over it. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said Congress’s stand on scrapping Jammu and Kashmir’s special status had not changed, but it opposed the way the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party annulled it.
Pakistan rejects new political map of India, calls its ‘legally untenable, void’
Pakistan on Sunday rejected the newly-released political map of India showing Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh as Union Territories. “[The political maps] displaying Jammu and Kashmir region and seeking to depict parts of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir within the territorial jurisdiction of India, are incorrect, legally untenable, void and in complete violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions,” a statement from Pakistan’s Foreign Office said.
Delhi: Odd-even rule begins today, BJP leader Vijay Goel says he will violate this ‘election stunt’
The odd-even traffic rationing scheme was implemented in Delhi from 8 am on Monday amid depleting air pollution levels in the city. It prohibits plying of vehicles based on the last digit of their registration numbers – vehicles with odd digits are not allowed on even dates and vice versa. Nearly 200 teams of the Delhi Traffic Police were appointed to ensure rules are followed, and around 5,000 civil defence volunteers have received training to raise awareness on pollution.
NRC: ‘19 lakh or 40 lakh does not matter, it is a base document for future,’ says CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Sunday strongly advocated for the National Register of Citizens exercise, and said that authorities relied on “guesswork” on undocumented immigrants before it was implemented in Assam.
Delhi pollution: PM’s principal secretary holds meeting, officials asked to monitor situation 24x7
PK Mishra, the principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday discussed the air pollution in the National Capital Region at a high-level meeting with officials from Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. After the meeting, it was decided that Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will monitor the situation in these states on a daily basis.