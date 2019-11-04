The Supreme Court on Monday said it will not tolerate the situation arising out of air pollution in the National Capital Region, and that it will fix liability on state governments, PTI reported. The court, while hearing a matter on the topic, criticised the Centre and the Delhi government for not taking enough steps to curb pollution.

“Can we survive in this atmosphere,” a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra asked. “This is not the way we can survive. No one is safe even inside homes, it is atrocious.”

Air pollution in Delhi and surrounding towns reached the worst levels so far this year on Sunday. Authorities last week had declared a public health emergency, closed schools, and banned all construction activity.

The bench, furious at the government’s inability, put the hearing on hold and ordered the Centre to call environmental experts, including those from Indian Institute of Technology, to the court within 30 minutes.

“Delhi is choking every year and we are not able to do anything,” the court said, according to ANI. “Every year this is happening and this continues for 10 to 15 days, this is not done in civilised countries. Right to life is most important.”

The top court said the stubble burning in states of Punjab and Haryana cannot go unabated every year. The amicus curiae (friend of the court to assist it in the matter) told the top court that as per the Centre’s affidavit, crop burning has gone up by 7% in Punjab and gone down by 17% in Haryana.

“People are being advised not to come to Delhi due to pollution, state governments are responsible for this,” the court said.

The court observed that the state machinery was not taking appropriate steps to tackle the pollution. “They are passing the buck to each other...whether the Centre should do or Delhi should do...it can’t go on like this,” it said. “It’s too much.”

Supreme Court on air pollution: 'It is not the way we can live. "Centre should do.. state should do" cant go on. This is too much. No room is safe to live in this city, even in homes. We are losing precious years of our lives due to this.” https://t.co/GXEzwdMhLv — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2019

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.