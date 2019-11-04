A group of lawyers heckled and assaulted an on-duty policeman outside the Saket district court in New Delhi on Monday, NDTV reported.

A video of the assault showed one of the lawyers elbowing the policeman, who tried to leave the spot on his motorbike. The lawyer then slapped the policeman a few times, and threw a helmet at the bike before the officer disappeared.

Tis Hazari Bar Association office-bearer Jai Biswal said the quarrel began after a police vehicle hit a lawyer while he was entering the court. Biswal alleged that the six police personnel beat up the lawyer when he questioned them.

The assault came two days after a clash between lawyers and policemen outside the Tis Hazari court left 15 people injured. As many as 17 vehicles were also set on fire during the violence, which began over a parking dispute. The Delhi High Court on Sunday ordered a judicial inquiry into the clash. The inquiry will be held by SP Garg, a retired judge of the High Court.

Tensions between lawyers and policemen have spiked since Saturday’s incident. On Monday, a group of lawyers barricaded themselves inside the Saket court, NDTV reported. Another group clashed with policemen outside the Karkardooma court. The Delhi High Court on Monday postponed the elections of Tis Hazari district court bar association and Karkardooma district court bar association, reported ANI.

Advocates of the Delhi High Court and all district courts in the national capital have gone on strike on Monday, The Indian Express reported. Since the lawyers have not been appearing in courts, their proxy counsels have just been taking dates for the next hearings.

The Bar Council of India on Monday urged lawyers to “maintain peace and harmony and not resort to any sort of abstention or boycott”. However, Tis Hazari Bar Association Secretary Jaiveer Singh Chauhan said that the strike, which began at 10 am, will continue until all the “culprits” (policemen) responsible for the Saturday violence were arrested.

