McDonald’s Human Resources chief David Fairhurst left the fast-food chain on Monday, AP reported. This came a day after its president and Chief Executive Officer Steve Easterbrook left the company after his involvement in a consensual relationship with an employee was revealed.

“I have decided the time has come for me to move on to my next career challenge,” Fairhurst said in a statement on his LinkedIn page, according to AP. The company claimed the two exits were not related but reports said Easterbrook and Fairhurst were close friends.

Fairhurst had joined McDonald’s in 2005, and was named the chief people officer in 2015.

The fast-food chain said on Monday that Easterbrook was eligible to get six months of severance compensation under his termination agreement, Reuters reported. “In consideration for [severance] benefits, Mr Easterbrook has agreed to a release of claims in favor of the company,” the company said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The former CEO received a total compensation of $15.88 million last year, according to a filing. He would, therefore, receive about $675,000 as severance for a period of six months. Easterbrook was also liable to get medical benefits for 18 months, the filing read.

The former head of the fast food chain will however let go off millions in unvested stock options under his agreement. He also cannot work for a competitor of the company for two years, according to the non-competition clause.

On Sunday, the fast-food chain announced Easterbrook’s departure, and said that he had “separated from the company following the board’s determination that he violated company policy”. The company said in its statement that the former top executive had “demonstrated poor judgment” by getting involved in a consensual relationship with an employee.

Easterbrook, who is 52 years old, was at the helm since 2015. He began working for the company in 1993 as a manager in London. Chris Kempczinski took over as president of McDonald’s, replacing Easterbrook.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.