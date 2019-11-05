A look at the headlines right now:

Congress takes credit for opposing RCEP trade deal, claims it forced Centre’s hand; BJP praises PM: Opposition party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad compared the Narendra Modi government to a ‘compounder operating on a patient’ in the absence of a doctor. Sharad Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi, says they did not discuss government formation in Maharashtra: The Nationalist Congress Party chief told reporters in Delhi that he briefed the interim Congress president about the political situation in the state. Migrant workers from West Bengal return home from Jammu and Kashmir, Kolkata mayor promises jobs: The largest batch of 112 labourers belonged to South Dinajpur district, while the rest are residents of six other districts. ‘Why cannot Centre scrap NEET exam in light of impersonation scam?’ asks Madras High Court: The court alleged that NEET discriminates against the poor even though it was set up to ‘stop big money in medical admissions’. Supreme Court orders Punjab and Haryana to immediately stop stubble burning: Meanwhile, the National Green Tribunal blamed ‘continuous negligence’ of authorities for Delhi pollution, summoned officials. Thiruvalluvar statue vandalised in Pudukkottai district amid DMK-BJP saffronisation row: Opposition parties in the state have criticised the BJP for tweeting an image of the poet in saffron robes, and ash smeared on forehead. After McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook’s exit, fast food chain loses human resources chief: The company claimed the two exits were not related but reports said Easterbrook and David Fairhurst were close friends. In Myanmar, Indian man dies in custody of insurgent group after being taken hostage with 9 others: The Arakan Army apologised for Vinoo Gopal’s death, but claimed it was not responsible. The rebels said the 60-year-old died because of health problems. Six die in Bru camp due to alleged starvation, refugee leaders warn of humanitarian crisis: The Bru refugees continued the road blockade that started on October 31 to protest the stoppage of ration and cash supplies. BJP MP Vijay Goel fined for violating odd-even rule, receives roses from AAP minister: The parliamentarian accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of wasting Rs 35 crore by implementing the anti-pollution scheme