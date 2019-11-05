India among ‘most vulnerable’ to rising sea levels due to climate change, says UN chief

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed concerns over the rising level of oceans, and said India was among the countries that were most vulnerable. The United Nations chief made the remarks on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Bangkok, Thailand.

Jammu and Kashmir: Migrant workers from West Bengal return home, Kolkata mayor promises jobs

The West Bengal government brought back over 130 labourers from Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. This is reportedly the largest group to arrive since last week when six migrant workers from Murshidabad district were killed by terrorists.

Congress takes credit for opposing RCEP trade deal, claims it forced Centre’s hand; BJP praises PM

The Congress on Monday took credit for the government’s decision to not join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, trade bloc. The RCEP is a free-trade agreement between 16 countries across the Asia-Pacific region that aims to reduce tariffs and duties between member countries so that goods and services can flow freely between them. It will become the world’s largest trade bloc when created.

Two Bangladesh players vomited while batting in Delhi T20I due to poor playing conditions: Report

Top-order Bangladesh batsman Soumya Sarkar and one other player vomited during the first Twenty20 International in New Delhi.

Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi, says they did not discuss government formation

Former Union minister and Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar on Monday met interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi, but claimed he did not discuss the prospect of government formation in Maharashtra. Pawar said he briefed Gandhi about the political situation in Maharashtra.

