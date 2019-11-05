Top news: Congress claims credit for Centre’s decision to not join RCEP free trade pact
The biggest stories of the day.
The Congress on Monday claimed credit for the Narendra Modi-led administration’s decision to not join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership trade agreement. It is a pact between 16 nations across the Asia-Pacific region to reduce tariffs and duties between member countries for free flow of goods and services.
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said areas in India face the threat of being submerged due to rising ocean levels. He asserted that unless countries changed the trend, 300 million people will face floods by 2050.
Live updates
India among ‘most vulnerable’ to rising sea levels due to climate change, says UN chief
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed concerns over the rising level of oceans, and said India was among the countries that were most vulnerable. The United Nations chief made the remarks on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Bangkok, Thailand.
Jammu and Kashmir: Migrant workers from West Bengal return home, Kolkata mayor promises jobs
The West Bengal government brought back over 130 labourers from Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. This is reportedly the largest group to arrive since last week when six migrant workers from Murshidabad district were killed by terrorists.
Congress takes credit for opposing RCEP trade deal, claims it forced Centre’s hand; BJP praises PM
The Congress on Monday took credit for the government’s decision to not join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, trade bloc. The RCEP is a free-trade agreement between 16 countries across the Asia-Pacific region that aims to reduce tariffs and duties between member countries so that goods and services can flow freely between them. It will become the world’s largest trade bloc when created.
Two Bangladesh players vomited while batting in Delhi T20I due to poor playing conditions: Report
Top-order Bangladesh batsman Soumya Sarkar and one other player vomited during the first Twenty20 International in New Delhi.
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi, says they did not discuss government formation
Former Union minister and Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar on Monday met interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi, but claimed he did not discuss the prospect of government formation in Maharashtra. Pawar said he briefed Gandhi about the political situation in Maharashtra.
Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.