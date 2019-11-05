Four policemen and one civilian were injured on Tuesday in a bomb blast in Manipur’s capital Imphal, ANI reported. The incident took place in Thangal Bazar area at 9.20 am.

The injured were being treated at a hospital and the blast site has been cordoned off.

No organisation has claimed responsibility for the blast yet.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited the blast site, according to India Today. “This is a heinous and cowardly act,” he said. “We condemn it strongly. Those responsible for this will be punished.”

Tuesday’s blast is the second one in four days. On November 2, three personnel of 120 Border Security Force were injured after a bomb was detonated near Telipati area in Imphal.

More details are awaited.

Manipur: 4 policemen and 1 civilian injured in an IED (Improvised explosive device) blast at Thangal Bazar in Imphal. Injured have been taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/MEg2jCdA2A — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019

