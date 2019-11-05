Delhi Police personnel on Tuesday held a massive protest outside their headquarters near Income Tax Office over inaction against lawyers who attacked them at Tis Hazari court complex and at Saket court, PTI reported.



At least 15 people were injured and 17 vehicles were set on fire during a clash between lawyers and policemen outside the Tis Hazari court on Saturday allegedly over parking. This was followed by an assault of another policeman on Monday. A video surfaced in which a group of lawyers heckled and assaulted him as he tried to leave the spot on his motorbike.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik urged protesting police personnel to return to work, and said they should behave like a “disciplined force”. He assured them that their concerns will be addressed.

“In last few days, there have been certain incidents in the Capital which we handled very well,” he added, according to ANI. “The situation is improving after that.”

He appealed to them to maintain peace. “It’s trying time for us,” Patnaik said. “We need to fulfill the responsibility of maintaining law and order...”

The placards held by the protesting policemen read: “How is the Josh? Low, Sir”, “We are human in police uniforms” and “Protectors Need Protection”.

The Congress called the police protests a “new low in 72 years”. “Police on protest in ‘National Capital of Delhi’. Is this BJP’s ‘New India’? Where will BJP take the country,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police submitted a report to the Union Home Ministry about clashes in Tis Hazari court, PTI reported citing unidentified officials. “It is a factual report in which the Delhi Police has given details of the circumstances leading to Saturday’s incident and the action taken after it,” a ministry official said.

The Indian Police Service on Monday said police officers across the country supported their action. “Incident involving police and lawyers unfortunate,” the association said in a tweet. “All should take a balanced view of it based on facts in public domain. Countrywide, police stands in solidarity with those police personnel subjected to physical assault and humiliation. Condemn all attempts to break law, by anyone.”

Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik: I appeal to all to maintain peace. It's trying time for us. We need to fulfill the responsibility of maintaining&assuring law&order.

