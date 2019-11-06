The BSE Sensex on Wednesday hit a record high, trading over 350 points higher intraday at 40,606.91, before declining slightly in afternoon trade. At 2.45 pm, the Sensex was trading 317.49 points higher at 40,565.72.

The National Stock Exchange Nifty 50, on the other hand, was placed 70.90 points higher at 11,988.10. The Nifty 50 had hit a five-month high of 12,002.90 in morning trade.

The BSE Sensex had hit an all-time high of 40,434.83 points in early trade on Monday as inflows of foreign funds continued and global cues provided a boost to the market.

The surge in the markets on Wednesday was led by banking stocks, Mint reported. Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, RBL Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank were up between 1% and 2.5%, while shares of Infosys traded over 3% higher in intraday trade.

The top gainers on the Sensex were ICICI Bank, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, HDFC and Tata Motors. The biggest losers were Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Maruti Suzuki, HCL Technologies and Bajaj Finance.

On the Nifty, the stocks which gained the most were ICICI Bank, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Cipla and Eicher Motors. The stocks which declined the most were Titan Company, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Maruti Suzuki and Bharti Infratel.

The Indian rupee was trading 25 paise lower against the United States dollar at 70.94 at 2.45 pm.

