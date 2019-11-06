A former Indian Administrative Service officer who quit the service in August in protest against the “denial of freedom of expression to the people of Jammu and Kashmir” on Wednesday lashed out at the Union Home Ministry for filing a chargesheet against him.

Kannan Gopinathan, who was the collector of Dadra and Nagar Haveli when he resigned, has been accused of insubordination. On Tuesday, he tweeted that an official from Daman had called him and asked him for his address. The official reportedly told him that he would receive chargesheet. When Gopinathan said he does not own a home and lives on rent, it was emailed to him.

“So they emailed me the chargesheet,” the former IAS officer tweeted on Wednesday. “Well Ministry of Home Affairs, I know it must be tough as you are unable to manage what’s happening between lawyers and police right under your nose. So in the interest of the nation I do not want to trouble you more in your weak time. I acknowledge receipt.”

Memo for departmental inquiry given after 2 months of submitting resignation. First page 😂 pic.twitter.com/XhVjQg4QW4 — Kannan Gopinathan (@naukarshah) November 6, 2019

Gopinathan was referring to the clashes between police personnel and lawyers in Delhi on November 2 and November 4.

Gopinathan attached the memorandum he had received from the Centre in another tweet. “Memo for departmental inquiry given after two months of submitting resignation,” he tweeted. The former bureaucrat said he had been told not to use any political influence. “Who is capable of politically influencing Ministry of Home Affairs other than Amit Shah?” Gopinathan asked. “Now if only I could influence him. But let me try anyway. Sir, please restore fundamental rights in Kashmir.”

But let me try anyway. Sir, please restore fundamental rights in Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/EIa3iZS2nV — Kannan Gopinathan (@naukarshah) November 6, 2019

After tweeting the list of charges against him, Gopinathan said it was no wonder that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been allegedly upset with bureaucrats for wasting the first five years of his government. “After five years of enlightened leadership one would expect you to be masters in intimidation and targeted harassment at least,” said the former IAS officer.

The Centre abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of Constitution on August 5, and put the state in a lockdown. While the restrictions on public movement are being being eased slowly, internet services remain banned in the Valley. A police report on Tuesday said at least 1,300 people were still in detention.

After 5 years of enlightened leadership one would expect you to be masters in intimidation and targeted harassment at least. — Kannan Gopinathan (@naukarshah) November 6, 2019

