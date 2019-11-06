The big news: Centre sets up fund for stalled real estate projects, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Sharad Pawar asked BJP and Shiv Sena to respect the mandate in Maharashtra, and the Supreme Court pulled up states over stubble burning.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 25,000-crore fund for completing stalled housing projects: More than 1,600 housing projects are stuck at present, including about 4.58 lakh housing units, the Union finance minister told reporters.
- There’s only one option in Maharashtra – BJP and Shiv Sena must form government, says Sharad Pawar: Meanwhile, Shiv Sena ministers attended a Devendra Fadnavis’ meeting on farmer aid, and called him ‘caretaker CM’.
- Supreme Court pulls up states for failing to curb crop burning, gives them seven days to buy stubble: The top court said state governments ‘have no right to be in power’ if they do not bother about people.
- Delhi High Court rejects Centre’s plea seeking clarification on order not to act against lawyers: Even as two protesting lawyers attempted suicide, Bar Council of India chief warned advocates against indulging in violence.
- Nehru Memorial Museum and Library society reconstituted, all Congress leaders replaced: The membership was brought down from 34 to 28. The new members inducted include Home Minister Amit Shah and TV journalist Rajat Sharma.
- Khalistani leaders, Sikh referendum date seen in Pakistan’s Kartarpur welcome video: Separatist leaders Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, Major General Shabeg Singh and Amrik Singh Khalsa, who were killed in 1984, are seen in a poster in the video.
- Kannan Gopinathan, who quit IAS in protest against J&K lockdown, receives chargesheet from Centre: The former bureaucrat listed the charges against him, and said the memo for departmental inquiry was sent two months after his resignation.
- ‘Why only Gujarati?’ Mamata Banerjee questions lack of regional language options in IIT-JEE exam: The West Bengal chief minister alleged that the Narendra Modi government intends to malign ‘all regions and regional languages’.
- In US impeachment inquiry, diplomat admits to link between Ukraine military aid and Biden investigation: The impeachment inquiry is looking into allegations that Trump tried to force Ukraine’s president into investigating his political rival Joe Biden and his son.
- Fired for showing middle finger at Donald Trump’s convoy in 2017, woman now wins local election: Juli Briskman had lost her job after the photo of her raising her middle finger at the presidential convoy got viral.