Train services in the Kashmir Valley are likely to resume from November 11, PTI reported on Wednesday. The services between Banihal and Baramulla were suspended after the Centre’s decision to revoke the region’s special status.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan has asked railway authorities to inspect the tracks within three days. A trial run will be held on November 10.

Around 26 trains used to run daily across the Valley from Banihal to Baramulla, an unidentified government official told The Times of India. There were around 1,000 railway employees and an equal number of security personnel involved in the operations.

“Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, today asked the Railway authorities to restore the train services in Valley from next week,” the statement issued by Jammu and Kashmir Directorate of Information said. “He passed on this direction during the meeting with railway officials, Districts’ Administration and police convened to discuss restoration of railway services in Kashmir.”

‘Is there a ban on public transportation,’ SC asks for data

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court asked the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration for details on the number of public transport vehicles plied after restrictions were imposed on August 5. The authorities will submit the data on Thursday, reported Hindustan Times.

“Is there a ban on public transportation?” asked a three-judge bench. “Are they not allowing any buses or trucks? Tomorrow morning, first thing you have to tell us, as to how many buses, public transport, trucks have plied in the past days.”

The court was hearing a plea by senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad who has alleged that public transport vehicles were not allowed to ply in Jammu and Kashmir. He said it amounted to violation of fundamental rights as farmers could not transport apples and ailing people could not go to hospitals.

