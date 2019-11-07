Top news: BJP likely to meet Maharashtra governor today amid deadlock over government formation
The Bharatiya Janata Party said it will meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday to inform him about their plans to form the state government. A power-sharing tussle between the Sena and the BJP has delayed government formation in Maharashtra after results were announced on October 24. The deadline for the outgoing government is Saturday, when the term of the 13th Assembly will end.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked the Agriculture ministry to provide equipment to farmers of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to curb stubble burning. This is the first time Modi has directly intervened in the matter.
Cyclone Bulbul ‘very likely’ to intensify into severe cyclonic storm, Maha to weaken to a depression
The India Meteorological Department on Thursday said that cyclone Bulbul was “very likely” to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours. It may head towards the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh, the weather department said.
Kudankulam cyber attack: North Korean hackers stole technology data, analysts tell The Quint
Suspected North Korean hackers stole technology-related data from the computers at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, The Quint reported on Thursday. The cyber attackers, who deployed a malware designed for data theft, were backed by the North Korean government, said IssueMaker Labs, an expert group of malware analysts based in South Korea. “We have found that Nuclear Power Plant technology-related data has been taken,” Simon Choi, founder of IssueMaker Labs, said.
Modi asks ministers not to make irresponsible comments on Ayodhya case, urges them to maintain peace
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly asked his council of ministers to refrain from making any out-of-turn statements on the Ayodhya case, multiple reports said on Thursday, citing unidentified officials. He also asked them to maintain peace and harmony in India once the verdict is delivered.
Maharashtra: BJP leaders to meet governor today, Sena chief calls for a meeting with MLAs
A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Maharashtra unit chief Chandrakant Patil and state Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, is likely to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday. The deadline for the government formation in the state, which has been delayed so far as the BJP and Shiv Sena are locked in a power-sharing dispute, is Saturday, when the term of the 13th Assembly will end.
Jammu and Kashmir: Train services between Banihal and Baramulla likely to resume on November 11
Train services in the Kashmir Valley are likely to resume from November 11, PTI reported on Wednesday. The services between Banihal and Baramulla were suspended after the Centre’s decision to revoke the region’s special status. Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan has asked railway authorities to inspect the tracks within three days. A trial run will be held on November 10.
Air pollution: Modi asks Agriculture Ministry to give machines to farmers to stop stubble burning
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked the Ministry of Agriculture to distribute equipment to farmers of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on a priority basis to tackle stubble burning. Crop burning is considered one of the main reasons behind the rising level of air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region and other northern states. This is the first time Modi has directly intervened in the matter.
Elgar Parishad case: Bail pleas of six activists rejected by Pune court
A special court in Pune on Wednesday rejected the bail pleas of six activists in connection with the Elgar Parishad case. Activists Rona Wilson, Shoma Sen, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Varavara Rao and Sudhir Dhavle are accused of having Maoist links. The six accused had sought bail on the ground that the police had not produced any substantial evidence against them.
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh welcomes SC order to provide farmers financial aid to curb stubble burning
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s order directing authorities to provide financial assistance to farmers in the state to stop stubble burning. In a bid to save Delhi from the rising pollution levels, the top court earlier in the day asked the governments of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to provide operational expenses to small and marginal farmers so that they can hire machines to deal with crop stubble.
‘Reconsider decision to scrap Tipu Jayanti celebrations,’ Karnataka High Court tells BJP government
The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday asked the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state to reconsider its decision to cancel Tipu Jayanti celebrations. During the tenure of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of the Congress, the state government used to celebrate the 18th century Mysuru ruler’s birth anniversary every year on November 10. The BJP government led by BS Yediyurappa scrapped the celebrations after taking oath in July.
Arundhati Roy, Salman Rushdie’s books among BBC’s 100 ‘novels that shaped our world’
The British Broadcasting Corporation on Tuesday announced a list of ‘100 Novels That Shaped Our World’. A panel of leading writers, curators and critics compiled the list for the network.The God of Small Things by Arundhati Roy, The Moor’s Last Sigh by Salman Rushdie, Swami and Friends by RK Narayan, A Suitable Boy by Vikram Seth and A House for Mr Biswas by VS Naipaul were the books by Indian writers on the list.
Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 25,000-crore fund for completing stalled housing projects
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a special window, structured as an Alternative Investment Fund of Rs 25,000 crore, for priority debt funding of stalled housing projects. Sitharaman said the government would contribute Rs 10,000 crore to the fund. Banks such as the State Bank of India, and the Life Insurance Corporation will contribute Rs 15,000 crore. This will be an initial amount and more money may be added if necessary.
Kannan Gopinathan, who quit IAS in protest against J&K lockdown, receives chargesheet from Centre
A former Indian Administrative Service officer who quit the service in August in protest against the “denial of freedom of expression to the people of Jammu and Kashmir” on Wednesday lashed out at the Union Home Ministry for filing a chargesheet against him. Kannan Gopinathan, who was the collector of Dadra and Nagar Haveli when he resigned, has been accused of insubordination.
