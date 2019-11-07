The India Meteorological Department on Thursday said that cyclone Bulbul was “very likely” to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours. It may head towards the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh, the weather department said.

“The likely storm Bulbul is most likely to make landfall somewhere between Chandbali, Odisha, and Sagar Island, West Bengal, in close proximity to Bangladesh coast around November 10 [Sunday],” predicted weather forecaster Skymet. It said that light rain along coasts of Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha may be expected on Thursday but wind speed and rain would pick up later in the day with moderate to heavy rain in the next few days.

Among the areas that are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall are Chandbali, Puri, Gopalpur, and Balasore areas of Odisha. In West Bengal, areas such as Diamond Harbour, Digha, and Canning would have the maximum bearing with some experiencing similar conditions. “In fact, areas little away from the coast like Baripada, Midnapore, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar might also see heavy rains,” Skymet said.

In its weather warning for the next five days, the Met department said sea conditions would be “very high to phenomenal” over central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal. “Fishermen are advised not to venture into west central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal along and off Odisha-West Bengal coasts,” the bulletin said.

The Odisha government said they were monitoring the storm. “As per the IMD report, there is less possibility of cyclonic storm hitting the Odisha coast,” Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena told India Today. “However, the clear picture will come out after the formation of the cyclonic storm.”

The state government has put 15 of the 30 districts on alert to deal with possible flood situations. “We have put 15 of the state’s 30 districts on alert in view of the possible heavy rain,” said Special Relief Commissioner and Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management PK Jena said, according to News18.

However, the cyclonic storm Maha, which had put states on the west coast on alert on Wednesday, would weaken to a depression by Thursday evening. The storm is expected to move east-northeastwards and weaken over the northeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea off the coast of Gujarat, the bulletin said.

Despite the weakening of the cyclone Maha, its remaining influence would bring heavy rainfall at isolated places over the Gujarat region and Saurashtra coasts in the next two days, according to the weather department.