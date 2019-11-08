The big news: Maharashtra deadline looms but BJP, Sena not ready to blink, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Aatish Taseer’s OCI status was withdrawn by the Indian government, and MHA asked all states to enhance security ahead of Ayodhya verdict.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Maharashtra tussle continues, Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP, ‘call me if you decide to give us CM’s post, else don’t’: Nitin Gadkari said BJP would get Shiv Sena’s support and Devendra Fadnavis would be the chief minister.
- Writer Aatish Taseer’s OCI card withdrawn for ‘concealing’ that his father was Pakistani, says MHA: The government denied that the move was a reaction to an article Taseer had written in ‘Time’ magazine criticising Narendra Modi.
- Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, Home Ministry asks all states to enhance security, sends extra personnel to UP: On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked Union ministers not to make irresponsible statements ahead of the verdict.
- Navjot Sidhu gets political clearance to attend Kartarpur inauguration in Pakistan, say reports: Earlier in the day, the Congress leader had said he would visit Pakistan for the ceremony if the Centre did not reply to his letters asking for permission.
- ‘New map accurately shows Indian territory,’ says MEA after Nepal raises border dispute: India said it had not made any change to its border with Nepal in the newly-released map.
- IIT-JEE made available in regional languages to states only on request, says testing agency: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said the state has written to the National Testing Agency asking it to set the exam paper in Bengali too.
- Twitter India dismisses allegations of bias, says it enforces rules impartially: The social media firm, which has come under fire for suspending certain accounts, said the rules get implemented ‘regardless of users’ belief or background’.
- Delhi government demands supply of onions from Centre as prices rise sharply: Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari ordered officials to take strict action against those hoarding onions.
- Poet and novelist Nabaneeta Dev Sen dies in Kolkata at 81: Sen won many awards, including the Padma Shri in 2000 and the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1999 for her poetry and novels.
- Bru refugees withdraw road blockade as Tripura government promises to resume ration supplies: Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma said the daily free ration would resume on Friday.