Credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service on Friday revised its outlook on India’s ratings to “negative” from “stable”, citing increased risks that will keep economic growth lower than in the past. The country’s foreign issuer rating was affirmed at Baa2, which is the second-lowest investment grade score. The agency said that the Baa2 rating balanced India’s “credit strengths”, adding that this included its diverse economy and stable domestic financing base for government debt against its main challenges.
India on Thursday said it had not made any change to its border with Nepal in a newly-released map and that it depicts its sovereign territory accurately. Nepal had on Wednesday objected to the Kalapani area being shown as part of Indian territory.
Live updates
Moody’s cuts down India outlook to ‘negative’, but government says fundamentals remain robust
Credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service has revised its outlook on India’s ratings to “negative” from “stable”, citing increased risks that are likely to keep economic growth slower than in the past. The announcement came amid a consistent slowdown of the Indian economic growth, which recorded a six-year low of 5% during the first quarter of 2019-’20 financial year.
The Finance Ministry responded to Moody’s announcement, reiterating that the country was among the fastest-growing major economies in the world. “...India’s relative standing remains unaffected,” the statement said. “As India’s potential growth rate remains unchanged, assessment by IMF and other multilateral organizations continue to underline a positive outlook on India.”
Delhi government’s claim that air pollution levels reduced by 25% is false, says Greenpeace India
Environmental group Greenpeace India on Thursday said the Delhi government’s claim that air pollution levels have reduced by 25% over the past few years was false, reported PTI. The Aam Aadmi Party government has claimed recently that PM2.5 levels in the city averaged 115 micrograms per cubic metre between 2016 and 2018, down from 154 micrograms per cubic metre between 2012 and 2014.
PEN America, CPJ criticise India for withdrawing writer Aatish Taseer’s OCI status
Free speech organisation PEN America and the Committee to Protect Journalists on Thursday criticised India for its decision to cancel writer and journalist Aatish Taseer’s Overseas Citizen of India status.
PEN America said the decision was a punishment for an article Taseer had written criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The organisation called India’s decision a “worrying move”, and asked the government to stop the “judicial harassment of Taseer immediately”.
‘New map accurately shows Indian territory,’ says MEA after Nepal raises border dispute
India on Thursday said it had not made any change to its border with Nepal in a newly-released map and that it depicts its sovereign territory accurately, PTI reported. Nepal had on Wednesday objected to the Kalapani area being shown as part of Indian territory.
“Our map accurately depicts the sovereign territory of India,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. “The boundary delineation exercise with Nepal is ongoing under the existing mechanism. We reiterate our commitment to find a solution through dialogue in the spirit of our close and friendly bilateral relations.”
Delhi government demands supply of onions from Centre as prices rise sharply
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that the state government has demanded that the Centre supply it with more onions as the vegetable’s prices continue to surge, PTI reported. The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government’s demand came after onion prices rose from Rs 55 per kilogram on October 1 to Rs 80 per kg by Thursday.
Tripura: Bru refugees withdraw road blockade as state government promises to resume ration supplies
Bru refugees in Tripura on Thursday withdrew their indefinite road blockade after Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma announced restoration of ration supplies to the makeshift camps, PTI reported.
The refugees had started their road blockade on October 31 between Dasda town and Anandanagar in North Tripura. They were protesting against the Centre’s decision to stop food and cash benefits given to them. The supplies were stopped on October 1 by the administration to comply with the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Navjot Sidhu gets political clearance to attend Kartarpur inauguration in Pakistan: Reports
Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday got political clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan on November 9, unidentified officials told PTI. Earlier in the day, Sidhu had said he would visit Pakistan for the ceremony if the Centre did not reply to his multiple letters asking permission for the same.
Meanwhile, Pakistan said it has issued a visa for Sidhu to attend the inauguration of Kartarpur corridor on November 9.
Ayodhya verdict: Home Ministry asks all states to enhance security, sends extra personnel to UP
The Union Home Ministry on Thursday asked all states, in particular Uttar Pradesh, to enhance security ahead of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, the Hindustan Times reported. The verdict is expected any day before November 17, when Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi retires.
Kartarpur Corridor: Remove welcome video showing Khalistani separatists, India tells Pakistan
The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday asked Pakistan to remove an objectionable welcome video created for pilgrims visiting a Sikh shrine in Kartarpur in which Khalistani separatist leaders, including Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, are seen.
The video released by the Pakistani government shows a poster with the images of three Khalistani separatist leaders of the early 1980s in the background – Bhindranwale, Major General Shabeg Singh and Amrik Singh Khalsa. The poster has the message “Khalistan 2020”, a reference to a referendum planned by separatists on the question of a separate Sikh homeland.