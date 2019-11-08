The India Meteorological Department on Friday said that the cyclonic storm Bulbul had intensified into a “very severe cyclonic storm” over the Bay of Bengal. Bulbul is likely to bring “light to moderate” rain in several areas in north coastal Odisha, with isolated “heavy to very heavy falls”, on Friday and Saturday.

The IMD said “extremely heavy” rainfall could occur along the coast of West Bengal on Saturday.

“It [Bulbul] is very likely to intensify further till early morning of 9th November,” the weather department said in its bulletin. “It is very likely to move nearly northwards till 9th November morning. Thereafter, it is very likely to re-curve northeastwards and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh Coast between Sagar Islands [West Bengal] and Khepupara [Bangladesh], across Sunderban delta during the early hours of 10th November as a severe cyclonic storm with [a] maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph.”

Sea condition is likely to be “very high” over Bay of Bengal and “rough to very rough” along and off Odisha and West Bengal coasts. “Total suspension of fishing operations over Odisha-West Bengal coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha-West Bengal coasts,” the bulletin said. “Fishermen out at sea are advised to return to the coast.”

State governments of Odisha and West Bengal have taken measures to curb damage. At least 35 National Disaster Response Force teams were sent to the two states to tackle the cyclone.

“Thirty-five teams have been assigned with 17 in Odisha and 17 in Bengal,” SN Pradhan, NDRF’s director general told ANI.

The Centre has asked the two states to take all measures to ensure minimum casualty and destruction. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Principal Secretary PK Mishra in a meeting promised all the required assistance, PTI reported.

The meeting was attended through video conferencing by top officials of Odisha, West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Cyclone Maha

The cyclonic storm Maha, which had weakened into a depression in the Arabian Sea without making a landfall in Gujarat, brought rain to some parts of Maharashtra early on Friday. Under the influence of western disturbance and “its interaction with the remnant of cyclone Maha”, heavy to very heavy rain or snow is very likely in Jammu and Kashmir at isolated places, isolated heavy rainfall in Punjab, Gujarat region and Saurashtra coasts, the IMD said.

The district disaster management control said heavy rain was recorded in Thane and Palghar districts. Low-lying areas were waterlogged, but no casualties were reported. Thane recorded 59.94 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am, PTI reported.

District officials in Palghar have instructed educational institutions to remain shut till Friday. Rain lashed seashore villages of Dahanu, Chinchani, Boisar, Safale and Kelve in Palghar district, a DDMC report said.