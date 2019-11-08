The Tata Literature Live! Mumbai LitFest on Friday announced shortlists for five of its awards. The shortlists for the First Book Awards for fiction and for non-fiction, the Book of the Year Awards for fiction and for non-fiction as well as the Business Book of the Year Award were announced. All the five categories, except Book of the Year Awards for fiction, have three titles each.

The winners will be announced on November 17 in Mumbai, the last day of the Tata Literature Live! LitFest. The organisers said the selection was in line with the literature festival’s mission to “recognise and encourage literary talent across genres, for both established and new writers”.

Here is the list of the shortlists:

Book of the Year, Fiction

Book of the Year, Non-Fiction

First Book, Fiction

The Black Dwarves of the Good Little Bay by Varun Thomas Matthew (Hachette) The Body Myth by Rheea Mukherjee (Penguin Random House) The Far Field by Madhuri Vijay (HarperCollins)

First Book, Non-Fiction

Business Book of the Year

Leapfrogging to Pole-vaulting: Creating the Magic of Radical and Sustainable Transformation by Raghunath Mashelkar and Ravi Pandit (Penguin Random House) Of Counsel: The Challenges of the Modi-Jaitley Economy by Arvind Subramanian (Penguin Random House) The Jobs Crisis in India by Raghavan Jagannathan (Pan Macmillan)

