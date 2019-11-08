Tata Literature Live! announces shortlists for five awards
The awards will be announced on November 17 in Mumbai.
The Tata Literature Live! Mumbai LitFest on Friday announced shortlists for five of its awards. The shortlists for the First Book Awards for fiction and for non-fiction, the Book of the Year Awards for fiction and for non-fiction as well as the Business Book of the Year Award were announced. All the five categories, except Book of the Year Awards for fiction, have three titles each.
The winners will be announced on November 17 in Mumbai, the last day of the Tata Literature Live! LitFest. The organisers said the selection was in line with the literature festival’s mission to “recognise and encourage literary talent across genres, for both established and new writers”.
Here is the list of the shortlists:
Book of the Year, Fiction
- Small Days and Nights by Tishani Doshi (Bloomsbury)
- The Assassination of Indira Gandhi: The Collected Stories (Volume One) by Upamanyu Chatterjee (Speaking Tiger)
- The City and the Sea by Raj Kamal Jha (Penguin Random House)
- The Miraculous True History of Nomi Ali by Uzma Aslam Khan (Westland)
Book of the Year, Non-Fiction
- Early Indians: The Story of Our Ancestors and Where We Came From by Tony Joseph (Juggernaut)
- Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World by Ramachandra Guha (Penguin Random House)
- The Transformative Constitution: A Radical Biography in Nine Acts by Gautam Bhatia (HarperCollins)
First Book, Fiction
- The Black Dwarves of the Good Little Bay by Varun Thomas Matthew (Hachette)
- The Body Myth by Rheea Mukherjee (Penguin Random House)
- The Far Field by Madhuri Vijay (HarperCollins)
First Book, Non-Fiction
- A Stranger Truth: Lessons in Love, Leadership and Courage from India’s Sex Workers by Ashok Alexander (Juggernaut)
- Gene Machine: The Race to Decipher the Secrets of the Ribosome by Venki Ramakrishnan (HarperCollins)
- No Nation for Women: Reportage on Rape from India, the World’s Largest Democracy by Priyanka Dubey (Simon & Schuster)
Business Book of the Year
- Leapfrogging to Pole-vaulting: Creating the Magic of Radical and Sustainable Transformation by Raghunath Mashelkar and Ravi Pandit (Penguin Random House)
- Of Counsel: The Challenges of the Modi-Jaitley Economy by Arvind Subramanian (Penguin Random House)
- The Jobs Crisis in India by Raghavan Jagannathan (Pan Macmillan)
