Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, security stepped up outside homes of five Supreme Court judges
The top court will pronounce its judgement in the Ayodhya land dispute case at 10.30 am.
The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case at 10.30 am, settling an issue that has been a religious and political flashpoint for decades. A five-member Constitution bench of the court had reserved its verdict on October 16 after a marathon 40-day hearing, the second-longest in the court’s history.
Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which does not allow the gathering of more than four people, have been imposed in Uttar Pradesh. All educational institutions and training centres across the state will remain closed till Monday. Schools and colleges in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu will also remain closed on Saturday while Section 144 will remain in place in Bhopal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the public and organisations to maintain peace and harmony, and said the judgement would not be “anyone’s victory or loss”.
Live updates
8.11 am: Mahant Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya, appeals to all to ensure peace is maintained. “I appeal to all to respect the Supreme Court verdict and maintain peace,” he tells ANI. “Prime Minister has rightly said that the Ayodhya verdict will not be anyone’s loss or victory.”
8.07 am: Union minister Nitin Gadkari asks the public to maintain peace ahead of the verdict, ANI reports. “We have full faith in our judiciary,” he says.
8.06 am: Authorities impose restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir as schools and colleges remain shut. “Restrictions under Section 144 [prohibiting the assembly of five or more people without permission] of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the SC verdict as a precautionary measure,” Deputy General of Police Dilbag Singh tells PTI.
7.48 am: Internet services in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district have been shut down, reports News18. However, it is still operational in other parts of the state.
7.45 am: Classes will not be held at Jamia Millia Islamia central university in Delhi today and tomorrow. All departments, including the library, will be closed.
7.43 am: All schools and colleges in Rajasthan will remain closed today, reports ANI.
7.30 am: Rajasthan government has suspended mobile internet services in Bharatpur district till 6 am on Sunday in light of the upcoming verdict in the Ayodhya case, reports ANI.
7.24 am: Senior Congress leaders will meet at 9.45 am in New Delhi. “Congress Working Committee members, permanent invitees and special invitees will be attending the meeting,” tweets party leader KC Venugopal.
7.21 am: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation advises bus operators to “take extra care” and heed advisory from local police authorities, reports ANI. Any untoward incident can be reported to a control room at its central office.
7.17 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath has appealed to the public not to heed rumours. “The government is committed to ensuring the safety of every single resident in the state,” he says in a tweet. “Any person who tries disrupting the peace in the state will be prosecuted.”
7.16 am: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urges citizens to exercise restraint while reacting to the top court’s verdict on Saturday morning, reports PTI.
7.15 am: Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, who is locked in a political tussle with the Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra, has said the Narendra Modi government cannot take credit for the Supreme Court verdict if it turns out to be in favour of Hindus, PTI reports.
“We had requested the government to make a law on construction of Ram Temple but the government did not do that,” he told reporters in Mumbai on Friday night.
7.08 am: Prohibitory orders have been imposed across Uttar Pradesh. ANI tweets photos of police personnel deployed at the entrance of the city of Ayodhya.
7.05 am: The dispute began in the courts in the 19th century but matters escalated in 1949 when an idol of Hindu deity Ram was placed under the central dome of Babri Masjid.
7.03 am: Security outside the residences of the five judges on the Constitution Bench that will deliver the judgement has been stepped up, reports NDTV. Apart from Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, the other members of the Bench are Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.
7 am: The Delhi Police have increased security across the national Capital and asked its seniors officers to identify sensitive areas in the city and deploy additional personnel there, reports The Indian Express.
