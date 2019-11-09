Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Kartarpur corridor, which will connect the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district with Darbar Sahib in Narowal district of Pakistan. In an address to a gathering at the Dera Baba Nanak shrine, Modi thanked his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan for understanding Indian sentiments and cooperating with the Indian administration in the project.

The prime minister flagged off the pilgrimage of the first group of more than 500 devotees, which included former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The first “jatha [batch]” of pilgrims entered Pakistan through the corridor. Following the inauguration, Modi spoke to Singh and others who attended the event.

Modi, who landed in the city of Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district earlier in the day, paid his respects at the Gurdwara Ber Sahib. He inaugurated the newly constructed passenger terminal building, which is known as the Integrated Check Post.

The devotees will get their clearance at this point to travel through the 4.5-km-long corridor, The Indian Express reported. Modi was also seen at a “langar” (shared meals made in community kitchens) at the Dera Baba Nanak shrine along with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and other leaders, ANI reported.

Khan, who inaugurated the opening to the corridor from the Pakistani side, said that its opening was testament to the country’s commitment to regional peace. “Today we are not only opening the border, but also our hearts for the Sikh community,” he said, according to PTI. He congratulated the community on the upcoming 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak.

“We believe that the road to prosperity of the region and bright future of our coming generation lies in peace,” he said, according to Radio Pakistan.

Amarinder Singh said he was blessed to have witnessed the “historic ceremony”. “Along with SGPC [Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee] presented Siri Sahib and other memorabilia of 550th Prakash Purab to Narendra Modiji,” he tweeted.

