The big news: Iran launches missiles at two Iraq airbases used by US, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Actor Deepika Padukone visited JNU to express solidarity with students, and 10 trade unions have shut down today against government policies.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘All is well’, says Trump after Iran launches missile attack on 2 Iraq airbases used by US forces: The attack is in retaliation for the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, said Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.
- Deepika Padukone visits JNU campus to express solidarity during protest: However, the actor did not address the crowd.
- Ten trade unions observe nationwide shutdown against government policies: Public banking services are expected to be hit on Wednesday.
- UP government gets HC notice on claim that crackdown during CAA protests breached constitutional values: A Bombay High Court advocate wrote to the Allahabad High Court, referring to newspaper reports about police firing on madrassa students in Muzaffarnagar.
- Activist Sadaf Jafar alleges torture, abuse in police custody: The Congress worker along with retired IPS officer SR Darapuri walked out of jail on Tuesday, three days after getting bail.
- All four convicts in 2012 Delhi gangrape case to be hanged on January 22, death warrants issued: The convicts’ lawyer said a curative petition will be filed in the Supreme Court, and claimed that unbiased inquiry was not done in the case.
- JNU Students’ Union president denies role in alleged vandalism, claims story made up by university: Aishe Ghosh said that though the police had filed two FIRs against her, they cannot take action as she did not take part in any violence.
- Delhi Police ask witnesses to come forward with information on mob attack in JNU: Meanwhile, JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar called Sunday’s violence at the university “unfortunate”, and asked students to return to the campus.
- Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter alleges she was prevented from visiting grandfather’s grave: Iltija Mufti claimed that her own security personnel manhandled her, and demanded that her cover be withdrawn.
- Supreme Court names nine-judge bench to examine matters related to women’s entry into Sabarimala temple: The court had announced on Monday that a nine-judge bench will start hearings on January 13.