Clashes erupted in Srinagar district’s Nowgam area on Tuesday after a 16-year-old boy was crushed to death by a police vehicle, The Print reported. The Class 10 student, identified as Tehseen Nazir Bhat, was on his way to tuition classes when the accident occurred.

Enraged local residents erected barricades and allegedly pelted stones at the police. Four people were injured in these clashes, a local hospital told the news website. But PTI reported that three people were injured in the clashes and three in the accident.

“The road traffic accident happened when two vehicles, one of which belonged to armed police, collided and consequently two persons sustained injuries,” the Nowgam Police said in a statement. “The injured persons were shifted to hospital for the treatment of injuries, however, one of the injured persons identified as Tehseen Nazir of Nowgam succumbed while the other injured person continues to receive treatment at the hospital and is stated to be stable.”

The police have registered a case, and arrested the driver of the police vehicle.