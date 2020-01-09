Top news: SC says it will hear pleas against CAA once violence stops
The biggest stories of the day.
The Supreme Court on Thursday said it would hear the challenges to the Citizenship Amendment Act once violence stops. The top court rebuked a petitioner who sought that the law be declared constitutional, and said such pleas do not help the cause.
One of the four death-row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case, Vinay Sharma, filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court on Thursday. Death warrants for the four convicts were issued on Tuesday, and their hanging is scheduled for January 22 at 7 am.
A delegation of at least 16 officials from several countries are expected to visit Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning. However, members from the European Union will not be a part of this visit as they did not want a “guided tour” of Jammu and Kashmir, reports said.
Live updates
‘Country is facing difficult times’: SC says it will hear pleas challenging CAA once violence stops
2012 Delhi gangrape case: Convict Vinay Sharma files curative petition against death penalty
World Bank lowers India GDP growth projection for 2019-’20 from 6% to 5%
The World Bank on Wednesday lowered its projection for India’s economic growth from 6% to 5% in 2019-’20 fiscal year, but said it would recover to 5.8% in the following year, PTI reported. The projection for 2019-’20 is in line with the estimates given by the Indian government and the Reserve Bank of India.
Judge Loya’s death may be reinvestigated if there is substantial evidence, says Maharashtra minister
The Maharashtra government will consider reinvestigating Central Bureau of Investigation Judge Brijgopal Harkishan Loya’s death if there is substantial evidence, state minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik said on Wednesday, PTI reported.
Union Budget 2020 to be presented on February 1: Reports
The Union Budget for 2020 will be presented on February 1, PTI reported on Wednesday, citing sources. The Budget Session of Parliament will be held in two phases from January 31 to April 3, according to recommendations by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs. The first phase of the session will be from January 31 to February 11 and the second phase from March 2 to April 3.
Nagaland People’s Front suspends leader for voting in favour of citizenship law in Parliament
Nagaland People’s Front, the main opposition party in the state, has suspended its Rajya Sabha MP KG Kenye on Wednesday for voting in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament on December 11, NDTV reported.
Gujarat school asks students to write congratulatory pro-CAA postcards to PM Modi: Report
Teachers at a school in Ahmedabad asked students to write congratulatory postcards for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in support to the Citizenship Amendment Act, The Indian Express reported on Thursday. The school apologised to parents, who protested against the exercise on Wednesday.
J&K: 16 foreign delegates to visit today, EU envoys skip ‘guided tour’, say reports
A delegation of at least 16 officials from several countries are expected to visit Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning. They are expected to hold meetings with civil society groups and journalists, Scroll.in has learnt. NDTV reported that members from the European Union will not be a part of this visit as they did not want a "guided tour" of Jammu and Kashmir. They wanted to have the freedom to move freely, sources told the news channel.
PM Modi likely to skip inauguration of flagship sports event in Assam, reports link it to CAA row
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated the first two editions of the Centre’s flagship sporting event Khelo India Youth Games, is not likely to do so this year in Guwahati, reports said. There is no confirmation yet on whether this is linked to the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act going on in Assam since last month.
Delhi: One killed after fire breaks out in paper factory
One person was killed after a huge fire broke out at a paper factory in East Delhi’s Patparganj Industrial Area early on Thursday, ANI reported. Thirty-two fire engines have been sent to the spot.
Sedition charges against CAA protestors in Dhanbad dropped, says Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said that sedition charges filed against more than 3,000 people in Dhanbad city for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act have been dropped. Police had filed the charges on Tuesday, naming seven people and 3,000 unnamed protestors.
Maharashtra district polls: BJP loses five zilla parishads, including RSS bastion Nagpur
The Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra lost the Zilla Parishad elections in Nagpur on Wednesday, Maharashtra Times reported. Nagpur is the headquarters of the BJP’s ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and the Lok Sabha constituency of Union minister Nitin Gadkari.
Citizenship Act: BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta claims he was held hostage by a ‘mob’ at Visva Bharati
Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta on Wednesday claimed he was locked in a room at Visva Bharati University in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, and surrounded by a mob. Dasgupta, a well-known columnist, was at the university to address a meeting on the Citizenship Amendment Act.
JNU vice chancellor briefs HRD ministry officials about steps taken to restore normalcy on campus
Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday briefed Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare and Ministry of Human Resource Development official GC Hosur about the steps being taken to restore normalcy on campus.