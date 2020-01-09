The big news: Delhi Police assault JNU students with batons during march, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: PDP expelled eight leaders for meeting a delegation of foreign envoys, and Mamata Banerjee said she would boycott an Opposition meeting on CAA.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Delhi Police baton charge, detain JNU students marching to Rashtrapati Bhavan and senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi called for Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar’s sacking: Former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar claimed that fury directed at actor Deepika Padukone proved that BJP supporters committed violence on the campus on January 5, while the Congress alleged that Ministry of Human Resource Development and Home Minister Amit Shah were behind the violence.
- J&K Peoples Democratic Party expels eight leaders for meeting delegation of foreign envoys: The party said the leaders had ‘gone against the will of the people’ by negotiating with the central government. Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs denied that the 16 envoys touring Srinagar were on a ‘guided tour’.
- Mamata Banerjee to boycott Opposition meeting on Citizenship Act convened by Sonia Gandhi: The Trinamool chief said she would not attend the January 13 meeting because of the violence in West Bengal during Wednesday’s nationwide strike by the Left.
- Supreme Court will hear CAA pleas when violence stops, says ‘country is facing difficult times’: The top court rebuked a petitioner who sought that the law be declared constitutional, and said such pleas do not help the cause.
- Mysuru student charged with sedition for carrying ‘Free Kashmir’ placard at JNU solidarity march: The incident occurred on Wednesday evening. The police have not identified the protestor yet but filed charges against the organisers of the protest.
- Treat Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad in AIIMS, Delhi court tells Tihar Jail authorities: The court noted that two doctors had certified that Azad was suffering from polycythemia, a blood disease that may lead to cardiac arrest if not treated.
- Judge Loya’s death may be reinvestigated if there is substantial evidence, says Maharashtra minister: At the time of his death on December 1, 2014, Judge Loya was handling the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case, in which BJP chief Amit Shah was an accused.
- H5N1 bird flu outbreak reported in Chhattisgarh’s Baikunthpur poultry farm: The virus killed 5,634 out of 21,060 birds on the farm while the remaining 15,426 were culled.
- Former member of Dawood Ibrahim’s gang Ejaz Lakdawala arrested in Patna by Mumbai Police: Lakdawala is wanted in over 25 cases of attempt to murder, rioting, and extortion.
- Arvind Kejriwal claims BJP has turned Delhi into ‘garbage capital of India’: The chief minister said that in 2020, the Ghazipur landfill will be taller than the Taj Mahal.