The big news: Supreme Court verdict on restrictions in J&K today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Delhi Police baton-charged and detained some JNU students during a march, and US officials said Iran may be behind the Ukrainian plane crash,
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court to deliver its verdict on J&K restrictions today: The top court had reserved its ruling on the matter on November 27.
- Delhi Police baton charge, detain JNU students marching to Rashtrapati Bhavan and senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi called for Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar’s sacking: Former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar claimed that fury directed at actor Deepika Padukone proved that BJP supporters committed violence on the campus on January 5, while the Congress alleged that Ministry of Human Resource Development and Home Minister Amit Shah were behind the violence.
- Ukrainian plane that crashed was mistakenly shot down by Iran, intelligence suggests: Leaders of three countries said they had received information about Iran’s involvement in the crash.
- Congress mocks Centre after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is absent from pre-Budget meeting: The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, ministers Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari, and others.
- Uttar Pradesh government suspends senior officer who alleged corruption in police service: Vaibhav Krishna was suspended weeks after inappropriate videos of him with a woman surfaced.
- J&K Peoples Democratic Party expels eight leaders for meeting delegation of foreign envoys: The party said the leaders had ‘gone against the will of the people’ by negotiating with the central government. Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs denied that the 16 envoys touring Srinagar were on a ‘guided tour’.
- Mysuru student charged with sedition for carrying ‘Free Kashmir’ placard at JNU solidarity march: The incident occurred on Wednesday evening. The police have not identified the protestor yet but filed charges against the organisers of the protest.
- Treat Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad in AIIMS, Delhi court tells Tihar Jail authorities: The court noted that two doctors had certified that Azad was suffering from polycythemia, a blood disease that may lead to cardiac arrest if not treated.
- Judge Loya’s death may be reinvestigated if there is substantial evidence, says Maharashtra minister: At the time of his death on December 1, 2014, Judge Loya was handling the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case, in which BJP chief Amit Shah was an accused.
- Arvind Kejriwal claims BJP has turned Delhi into ‘garbage capital of India’: The chief minister said that in 2020, the Ghazipur landfill will be taller than the Taj Mahal.