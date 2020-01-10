Top news: Supreme Court tells J&K to review internet suspension and other restrictions within a week
The Supreme Court ordered the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review all restrictive orders imposed in the Union Territory within a week, and said indefinite suspension of internet services without any particular duration violate telecom rules.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Human Resource Development has ruled out the removal of Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar. The ministry authorities are expected to meet student union representatives and university officials, including Kumar, on Friday.
Citizenship Act protests: 15 accused of violence in Daryaganj get bail from Delhi court
A sessions court at Delhi’s Tis Hazari court complex on Thursday granted bail to 15 people accused in connection with the violence in Daryaganj area during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 20. They have been asked to submit a bail bond of Rs 25,000 each and a surety of the like amount.
Supreme Court stays NCLAT order reinstating Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons chairperson
The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal that reinstated Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the Tata group. A week ago, both Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, and industrialist Ratan Tata had moved the Supreme Court – the latter in his personal capacity – against Mistry’s reinstatement.
Delhi HC rejects plea seeking removal of police barricades from Shaheen Bagh protest site
The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected a petition seeking the removal of police barricades from New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area, where a sit-in against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens has been going on for almost a month now. The petitioner argued that the police barricades were causing traffic congestion on the Delhi-Noida Direct flyover.
Kerala government puts up front-page newspaper ads opposing CAA, says ‘we are one, first’
The Kerala government on Friday advertised its decision to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act on the front pages of at least three national dailies. The advertisements were put up on the front pages of the Delhi editions of The Indian Express, Hindustan Times, and The Times of India. “We are one, first,” it read. On December 31, the Kerala Assembly had passed a resolution against the amended citizenship law. Vijayan, a strong critic of the CAA and the NRC, had then said the amended law was against the secular outlook and fabric of the country and would lead to religion-based discrimination in granting citizenship.
Gauri Lankesh murder case: One more suspect arrested from hideout in Jharkhand
The special investigation team probing the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh arrested one person in connection with the case on Thursday. Rushikesh Devdikar alias Murali, 44, will be produced before a judicial magistrate on Friday.
India hits out at Pakistan at UN, says it ‘epitomises dark arts’, ‘no takers for your malware’
India at the United Nations on Thursday accused Pakistan of peddling misinformation and said the neighbouring country “epitomised the dark arts”. India’s envoy and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin made the remarks after Pakistan’s Munir Akram claimed that India had indulged in “false and duplicitous claims on normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir”.
‘Indefinite internet suspension is illegal’: SC asks J&K to review restrictions within a week
HRD ministry rules out JNU VC’s removal, to meet students and university authorities today
The Ministry of Human Resource Development on Thursday ruled out the removal of Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, PTI reported. The ministry authorities are expected to meet student union representatives and university officials, including Kumar, on Friday.
‘Finding Nirmala’: Congress mocks Centre after finance minister is absent from pre-Budget meeting
The Congress on Thursday mocked the government after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s significant absence at a meeting with top economists ahead of the upcoming Union Budget. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari, and others.
Uttar Pradesh government suspends senior officer who alleged corruption in police service
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday suspended Noida Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna, weeks after inappropriate videos surfaced of him with an unidentified woman, The Times of India reported. However, Krishna had written a letter to his seniors alleging corruption among the IPS officers, as well as other Uttar Pradesh Police officers of lower ranks, NDTV reported. The letter was leaked, NDTV said.
Over 100 retired bureaucrats write open letter to Indians, say country doesn’t need CAA, NRC or NPR
A group of more than 100 retired civil servants on Thursday issued an open letter to the citizens of India, detailing why the country does not need the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Register of Citizens, and the National Population Register.