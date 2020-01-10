Over 50 passengers are feared trapped in a bus that caught fire in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district, India Today reported on Friday. The double-decker bus burst into flames after a collision with a truck on the highway, near Ghinoi village around 9.30 pm.

Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and are trying to douse the flames. There is no information yet on any casualties. The bus was on its way from Gursahaiganj in Kannauj to Jaipur in Rajasthan.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath has taken cognisance of the matter, the state government said in a tweet. He has asked Kannauj District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar and Superintendent of Police Amrendra Prasad Singh to rush to the spot, and ensure that all possible medical attention is provided to the passengers, the government said.

मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी ने जनपद कन्नौज में डबल डेकर बस में आग लगने की घटना का त्वरित संज्ञान लिया है।



मुख्यमंत्री जी ने जनपद कन्नौज के जिलाधिकारी व पुलिस अधीक्षक को तत्काल घटनास्थल पर पहुंचने और यात्रियों को बेहतर चिकित्सा सुविधा मुहैया कराने के निर्देश दिए हैं। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) January 10, 2020

“The fire tenders are trying to control the fire,” an unidentified police officer said, according to the Hindustan Times. “There could be casualties as people are inside. How many are in there or how many are hurt is not clear. It will be clear only after the fire comes under control. The bus was private and collided with the truck head-on.”