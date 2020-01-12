The big news: Modi claims CAA is not to revoke anyone’s citizenship, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A senior J&K police officer was caught with two militants in Kulgam, and another Bangladesh minister has cancelled his visit to India.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Citizenship Act is not to revoke anyone’s citizenship,’ Narendra Modi says in Kolkata: The prime minister claimed the Opposition was spreading misinformation about the amended law.
- Senior J&K police officer detained with two militants in Kulgam, say reports: Davinder Singh was awarded the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry on August 15 last year.
- Amid tension over Citizenship Act, third Bangladesh minister’s visit to India cancelled: But the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry rejected ‘misleading’ reports that Shahriar Alam skipped an MEA event because of tensions, and blamed a scheduling conflict.
- Arundhati Roy visits Jamia, says ‘hope government will be in detention centre one day’: The author hit out at the BJP government and told the students that she was with them in their fight against the Citizenship Act and NRC.
- Detention of political leaders and internet restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir worrying, says US: The US State Department added that foreign delegates’ visit to the Union Territory was an ‘important step’.
- Give ‘Chhapaak’ protagonist’s real-life lawyer credit by January 15, Delhi HC orders film-makers: The lawyer, Aparna Bhat, helped with the making of the movie on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.
- India to observe one-day state mourning for Oman’s Sultan Qaboos: The sultan died on Friday and was laid to rest in the Royal Family Cemetery in the city of Bausha the next day.
- British ambassador to Iran briefly detained at Tehran protest: UK foreign secretary said the detention of Rob Macaire, without any grounds or explanation, was a ‘flagrant violation’ of international law. After Iran admitted to downing plane, Ukrainian president sought punishment and compensation.
- Sunil Gavaskar tells students protesting against CAA to ‘go back to classrooms’: Gavaskar expressed confidence that India will overcome the current crisis, and claimed that most students were still in classrooms.
- Zakir Naik claims Centre offered him safe passage in return for backing its Kashmir policies: The Islamist preacher said Indian Muslims supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act were giving up their ‘place in paradise’ in return for security.