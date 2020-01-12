The big news: Amit Shah vows to give Pakistani refugees Indian citizenship, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: PM Modi claimed CAA was not to revoke anyone’s citizenship, and a Congress fact-finding panel said the JNU mob attack was ‘state-sponsored’.
A look at the headlines right now:
- We will rest only after undocumented migrants from Pakistan get citizenship, says Amit Shah: Shah reiterated his claim that there was no provision to take away citizenship in the amended law and it was meant for providing it.
- ‘Citizenship Act is not to revoke anyone’s citizenship,’ Narendra Modi says in Kolkata: However, Ramakrishna Mission, where Modi delivered his speech, distanced itself from the prime minister’s comments on CAA.
- JNU violence was ‘state-sponsored’, VC must be dismissed, says Congress fact-finding panel: The panel called for a criminal inquiry against M Jagdish Kumar, the security company and the faculty members ‘complicit in the incident’.
- Arrested senior police officer will be treated ‘at par with militants’, says top official: Jammu and Kashmir IG said there was no record of arrested officer Davinder Singh’s involvement in the 2013 Parliament attack.
- New citizens after CAA cannot settle in Tripura, says royal scion Pradyot Manikya Deb Burman: The former Congress leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should settle all those who will get citizenship in any other state, except the North East region.
- Three militants killed in encounter with security forces in Tral, say J&K Police: All are said to be members of Hizbul Mujahideen, according to police records.
- Exclude whole of Meghalaya, Assam from Citizenship Amendment Act, says Conrad Sangma: Last month, the state’s Assembly had passed a resolution that sought the implementation of the Inner Line Permit in the state.
- JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor thanks top Congress leaders for ‘unequivocal rejection’ of CAA, NRC: He also claimed that the amended citizenship law and the NRC will not be implemented in Bihar.
- Samajwadi Party leader shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district: Bijli Yadav was out for a walk when unidentified assailants fired at him from point blank range.
- Give ‘Chhapaak’ protagonist’s real-life lawyer credit by January 15, Delhi HC orders film-makers: The lawyer, Aparna Bhat, helped with the making of the movie on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.