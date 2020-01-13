Top news: Mayawati to skip Opposition meeting on CAA, protests, economy; Kejriwal may also boycott
Meanwhile, a nine-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will start hearing a clutch of 60 petitions related to the entry of women into Kerala’s Sabarimala temple on Monday.
Opposition meet today to discuss CAA, protests; besides Trinamool, Mayawati and Kejriwal may skip
Opposition parties will hold a meeting in New Delhi on Monday to discuss the political situation in the country, especially in the backdrop of the economic downturn and the amended Citizenship Act. Interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is expected to chair the meeting. Besides the Congress, leaders from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Samajwadi Party and the Left parties are expected to attend. West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress founder Mamata Banerjee and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati will skip the meeting. Aam Aadmi Party’s Arvind Kejriwal may also boycott it.
West Bengal: CAA protestors damaging property will be ‘shot like in UP,’ warns BJP chief Dilip Ghosh
West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party President Dilip Ghosh on Sunday threatened to shoot anti-citizenship law protestors who damaged public property, just like in Uttar Pradesh. Ghosh criticised the Mamata Banerjee government “for not opening fire and ordering lathicharge” on Citizenship Act protestors who vandalised railway tracks, trains and other public property last month.
Delhi elections: BJP seeks Rs 500 crore in damages after AAP video spoofs Manoj Tiwari
The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday filed a complaint to the Election Commission and sent a defamation notice to the Aam Aadmi Party after it tweeted an edited video of BJP leader Manoj Tiwari dancing to the AAP campaign song. Delhi is set to go to polls on February 8, and the results will be out on February 11.
Nine-judge SC bench to begin hearing Sabarimala review pleas from today
A nine-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Monday will start hearing a clutch of 60 petitions related to the entry of women into Kerala’s Sabarimala temple. The bench will comprise Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan, LN Rao, MM Shantanagoudar, SA Nazeer, RS Reddy, BR Gavai and Surya Kant. Most of the pleas listed are against the Supreme Court’s 2018 Sabarimala judgement.
‘Is the Constitution a mere administrative manual?’ Eminent personalities ask citizens to introspect
Eminent personalities urged the citizens of the country to “introspect and audit” the working of the Constitution on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the republic. “Is the Constitution a mere administrative manual which enables the elected governments to claim legitimacy for abuse of power, and allows the citizens to convert liberty into license disregarding rights of others?” the statement read. “Is it simply another text penned by ink, or a sacred text written in the blood of innumerable martyrs who transcended the barriers of caste, religion, region, ethnicity and language?”
We will rest only after undocumented migrants from Pakistan get citizenship, says Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the central government “will not rest” until the undocumented migrants from persecuted communities from the three neighbouring communities were given citizenship. He also accused the Opposition party leaders of misleading the public on the Citizenship Amendment Act, and challenged them to prove that the law can take away anyone’s citizenship.
J&K: Arrested senior police officer will be treated ‘at par with militants’, says top official
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said a senior police official, part of the strategic anti-hijacking team at Srinagar airport, had been arrested along with two militants. Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh was caught on Saturday while ferrying the militants, reportedly from Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba, in a vehicle in Kulgam district.