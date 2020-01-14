United States Congress leader Debbie Dingell on Monday took a poor view of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. “The situation in Kashmir violates human rights,” Dingell, a Democratic Party legislator of the House of Representatives, tweeted. “Thousands have been detained unjustly & millions are without access to the internet & telephone.”

The situation in Kashmir violates human rights. Thousands have been detained unjustly & millions are without access to the internet & telephones. That’s why I signed onto House Resolution 745 so the U.S. can let the world know we will not stand by while these violations happen. — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) January 13, 2020

Dingell said that for this reason, she co-sponsored Resolution 745 of the United States Congress, so that the US can let the world know that it will not “stand by” while these violations happen.

Dingell represents the 12th Congressional district of Michigan. Resolution No 745, introduced in the House of Representatives last year by Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, now has 36 cosponsors, of whom two are Republicans and 34 from the opposition Democratic Party.

Congressman Brad Sherman, on the other hand, had said on Monday that he looks forward to getting US Ambassador Kenneth Juster’s report on his visit to Jammu and Kashmir last week, PTI reported. “I expect the report to indicate what restrictions the ambassador faced, in particularly, whether or not the ambassador was able to visit detainees,” he said. “The visit and report are valuable only to the extent of the access given.”

India had last week invited envoys if 16 countries to visit Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, to understand the situation there. Juster was one of those included in the delegation.

India had on August 5 abrogated the under Article 370 of the Constitution. The government also divided the region into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,

This is the second visit of foreign delegates to Jammu and Kashmir since the Centre abrogated the region’s special status and converted. In October, around two dozen members of parliament from the European Union were taken to Kashmir on a highly orchestrated tour. Before that the MPs met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi.