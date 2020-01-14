Bhopal Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Thakur on Monday filed a police complaint alleging that she had received some poisonous chemicals in post, PTI reported.

The police said they had received three to four envelopes from Thakur’s home and claimed that there were Urdu letters among these envelopes. “We got a complaint from the MP that she had received envelopes allegedly having some harmful chemicals in them and we are filing an FIR in the matter,” Bhopal Deputy Inspector General Irshad Wali said.

Wali added that the presence of chemicals will become clear only after the forensic team examines the envelopes.

Bhopal Superintendent of Police Umesh Tiwari said a case was registered against an unknown person for criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing grievous hurt.