A team from the National Human Rights Commission on Tuesday visited Jamia Millia Islamia University to record the statements of the students who were injured in the Delhi Police’s action during violence on the campus on December 15, PTI reported.

The team was led by Senior Superintendent of Police Manzil Saini and recorded statements of around 40 students to investigate whether incidents in the campus involved violation of human rights.

The human rights panel will reportedly probe the matter till January 17.

Delhi: A 4 member team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) met the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, today. The NHRC team recorded oral & written statements of students, in connection with the 15th December 2019 incident at the university.

A case was registered by NHRC after complaints alleged illegal detention of students by police and denial of legal and medical access to injured students at the police station.

On Monday, hundreds of students from Jamia had gheraoed Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar’s office and called for the registration of a first information report against the police. The university, had in a statement, said the administration will take all possible measures to address the concerns of students.

Last month, violence broke out after a protest march by students of Jamia Millia Islamia ended in a pitched battle with the Delhi Police. Buses were set on fire, and several students and police officers were injured. The police were accused of using excessive force and even assaulting students. Police also entered the Aligarh Muslim University campus the same evening after a clash broke out between them and students. They baton-charged students and used tear gas shells on them. Following this, protests against the amendments to the Citizenship Act and the alleged police brutality against the students swept campuses across India.

Since January 5, hundreds of students have come out in support against Jawaharlal Nehru University students. A masked mob attacked students and teachers at the university and injured at least 34 of them.

